We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Business / Leadership / Nicole Walker: Ditch Your Ego And Try Something New

Nicole Walker: Ditch Your Ego And Try Something New

Don’t be afraid to try something new and see how the experience goes.

by Leave a Comment

  • Leadership isn’t as much about instructing others on what to do, it’s about learning what your team needs
  • Being a championship leader is all about staying ahead of the curve.
  • Even if you are in a successful corporate job, you may not feel fulfilled.
    • Ask yourself what might be missing for you to be feeling that way.
  • When you keep learning you’ll be wiser; you can always learn more.
  • You stop growing when you stop learning.
  • Embrace what you want.
  • All your decisions will lead you to where you want to go.
  • Having balance between all elements of your life is key.
  • Don't be afraid to try something new and see how the experience goes.

 

LISTEN HERE:

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

