Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Leadership / See It Say It

See It Say It

Leaders reach high by reinforcing positive behaviors.

by Leave a Comment

By Dan Rockwell

When was the last time you said a good word to a co-worker, employee, spouse, son, or daughter?

Here’s how.

  1. Don’t wait till later.  See it say it.
  2. Describe the positive behavior you observed.
  3. Explain the impact on you, them, and others.

For example:

I saw you leave your station for a few minutes to help John complete his task.  When you do that, it increases our productivity and that helps everyone.  It makes my day better knowing you are ready to step in when needed.   You’re important to our success.  Thank you.

Or

Johnny, I noticed that you picked up around the house.  It sure makes our home more pleasant when you help keep things orderly.  I want to be part of a happy family and you’re helping that happen.  When your dad sees you picking up he realizes you are a responsible person that can be trusted.

See it say it.  Why not take a walk about the office and when you see it, say the good word using the three ideas I listed above.

Leaders reach high by reinforcing positive behaviors.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.