Spencer Kimball: Ask, Listen, And Be Ready To Receive

- Championship leaders are people you want to follow.
- They walk the walk, they don’t just talk about it.
- You can’t just have the vision, you need to have the courage to make the moves.
- At the end of the day, if you get outflanked, you’ll ultimately lose.
- Make a stand for what you believe in, even if it’s not easy.
- You need to be someone people want to emulate, both at work and at home.
- It has to be good for the other side first, and then see if it works for you.
- Ask what THEY want. Make a deal that works for them.
- Live in seasons, map it out, and take steps in the direction you want to go.
- Delegate a lot more so you can do more things instead of getting caught up in the day-to-day.
- If you become the person that asks the questions and listen, you will find the right opportunities.
Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.
Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.
