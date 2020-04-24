Supporting Leaders and Employees Through COVID 19 Fears

—

This COVID 19 pandemic is greatly impacting workers and employers not only financially, but emotionally. According to a March 28 article in SHRM, calls to Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) were up 20 percent in the previous three weeks. Large companies such as American Express and Netflix are providing counselors for their staff. President of Pasadena-based, nonprofit online Saybrook University, Nathan Long, Ed.D. has some advice for companies and nonprofits to help their employees cope with the stressors of this unprecedented time.

Long believes that when leaders encourage employees to bring their full selves into their work it leads to increased performance, better attitudes, better teamwork, and better products and services. During these difficult times, employees need to feel connected to their leaders. To achieve these ends, Long has been offering free weekly cyber Leadership Roundtables (LR) from March-May 2020. The Saybrook LR Program provides the opportunity for adaptive and inclusive leaders to connect with peers nationwide to discuss and explore leadership in the midst of chaos and opportunities for innovation. Recent Leadership Roundtable discussion topics have included: “What Just Happened,” “How do we establish or reestablish purpose,” and “Creating a Culture of Innovation.” Upcoming topics include: “Creating and Supporting Cooperation,” and “Building Safety for Stakeholders.” These 55-minute sessions are a community service initiative designed for leaders on the front lines during this pandemic.

Additionally, Long offers a “Daily Mindfulness Moment . ” These are facilitated by the mind-body medicine faculty of Saybrook through April 30. These guided meditations are free and are available to the general public. They take place at 12:15 pm EST/9:15 am PST at https://www.gotomeet.me/LuannFortune/mindfulness-meditation-moments OR dial in for audio-only at 1-866-899-4679. The access code is: 195-157-605. When entering, participants are asked to mute themselves as these sessions are all recorded. The recordings will be available to the public at a later date.

We asked Nathan Long to share some thoughts regarding our current situation:

How do you help employers keep employees engaged during this pandemic?

In March, we started daily mindful moments online at Saybrook University that are free of charge and open to our Education System employees as well as businesses/organizations around the country. This has been a great source of community and engagement to help individuals who attend feel connected. In addition to the Mindful Moments series, faculty members in Saybrook’s Department of Leadership and Management have begun a Leadership Roundtable for executives. This roundtable is held regularly and is designed to be a source of support in helping leaders not only navigate the pandemic, but also to explore ways to best support their employees.

What exactly is mindfulness or being mindful and why is it so critically important?

I am going to use non-standard terms that I have found useful in my own mindfulness journey. From my perspective, being mindful is all about being aware: being aware of your surroundings, of one’s current state of mind and being, of where you are in the moment, of the people around you. By being more mindful in the moment, you are causing your brain to be more “present” whether at the office, at home with loved ones, or whatever activity you might be engaged in. Ultimately, being present is so critically important, at least in my view, to living a more robust life and getting more out of one’s relationships. I like to extol the side benefits which can include lower anxiety levels, improved physical health, stronger relationships, and a calmer mind in general.

Are most people naturally mindful, or could everyone benefit from learning this tool?

The proliferation of mindfulness apps, in-person meditation experiences, yoga, and the like, I believe suggest that while we may have been wired at one time to be naturally mindful, our current state of being suggests there is a need, even a deep demand for ways to become more connected to ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. Consider the hundreds of distractions we face day-in-and-day-out: from constant emails, ongoing meetings and engagements, phone and tablet notifications, social media, and a host of other personal and professional demands all requiring our attention; slowing down through mindfulness-based work – even for a few minutes each day – can create tremendous benefits for all individuals.

You talk about working on one’s mental health as similar to working on physical health. What are some of the similarities and what are some differences?

The mind-body connection is quite real. As such, I would say there are more similarities than differences when it comes to physical and mental health. For example, to improve physically (such as losing weight or eating healthier), success is seen by building a regimen or process that steadily gets us to the results we desire. Similarly, managing one’s mental health, can be supported in part through the development of consistent routines that might include a combination of resources such as daily mindfulness, periodic journaling, and regular therapy sessions. It is critical to note there is not one silver bullet as improving one’s physical and mental health requires a personalized, unique approach.

Do you find any differences in gender, between how men and women view and deal with work-related stress?

I believe from observation that there is a commonality of experience in how stress manifests itself physically and mentally, while the differences in lived experiences are quite evident given that we live in a very gendered society.

When does mindfulness become “too much” and spill over into anxiety? How do you guard against that?

That’s an interesting question. Ultimately, I would contend that anxiety actually has some of its roots in the rapid-fire thoughts that continually flood our brains. As such, mindfulness actually has the power to be a great tool in managing anxiety. With that said, I have heard some individuals suggest that engaging in mindfulness practices such as meditation makes them feel even anxious or if they are struggling to focus, that they have somehow failed. My main recommendation to guard against that: give yourself space, be patient. Results are not immediate.

What are some of the unique challenges to staying positive and mindful in the times of COVID-19?

Without a doubt, these times have magnified our anxieties both individually and as a society. We observed this in the people’s initial reactions as the pandemic was unfolding from individuals stockpiling groceries and toilet paper, to increasing incivility online, to sporadic protests related to the very stay-at-home orders designed to protect public health. There isn’t one magic answer I can give for staying positive that applies to everyone, however, I would say that there a few key things we can all do to help improve our own mental/emotional states as well as support one another:

Expand Relationships: Make the time to spend with family and friends (albeit perhaps digitally or by phone). Most importantly, be present with them, for them, and for yourself (even if you cannot be physically present with them due to social distancing).

Make the time to spend with family and friends (albeit perhaps digitally or by phone). Most importantly, be present with them, for them, and for yourself (even if you cannot be physically present with them due to social distancing). Significantly Decrease Media Consumption: It’s tempting to follow each article, to watch the numerous virus trackers, to get lost on social media for hours at a time. Step away periodically and decrease as much as possible.

It’s tempting to follow each article, to watch the numerous virus trackers, to get lost on social media for hours at a time. Step away periodically and decrease as much as possible. Take Time for Yourself – Develop Routines: Map out three or four essential things for you that help maintain physical and emotional health (running, walking, reading, writing, calling family or friends). Then do these things every day or regularly.

Map out three or four essential things for you that help maintain physical and emotional health (running, walking, reading, writing, calling family or friends). Then do these things every day or regularly. Create: Given how stressful these times are, being creative has the potential for being a positive outlet for pent-up energy, even serving as a positive distraction. Do woodwork, write, paint, bake, make music…anything that brings you a bit of joy.

Given how stressful these times are, being creative has the potential for being a positive outlet for pent-up energy, even serving as a positive distraction. Do woodwork, write, paint, bake, make music…anything that brings you a bit of joy. Meditate: There is nothing easier and it’s free of charge. Take just five minutes, close your eyes and breathe in and out…slowly…focusing on your breath and nothing else to the extent you’re able. Just take that time to be in the moment, to breathe.



Nathan Long, Ed. D., has served as president of Pasadena-based, Saybrook University since August 2014. Saybrook offers a wide array of online graduate-level programs focused on positive individual and social transformation. The university offers degrees in humanistic psychology, counseling, leadership and management, transformative social change, and integrative medicine and health sciences.

Photo provided by Nathan Long, Ed.D.