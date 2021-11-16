Tomas Keenan: Work On Your Business, Not In It

—
- A championship leader is when a leader comes into the room and knocks someone out: they just take care of it.
- A championship level leader will take the road less traveled.
- Be willing to do things that are ahead of the curve.
- Tomas didn’t realize at first that starting a business means you need to wear ALL the hats.
- At first, getting a business coach is scary.
- Get to a point where you don’t work in your business, you work on it.
- When you work on your business, you honestly won’t be working on it that much.
- In all areas of your life, you need to put yourself first and work on yourself daily.
- Think about your customers’ experiences, and build your business around that.
LISTEN HERE:
—
—
Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.
Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.