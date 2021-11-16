Get Daily Email
Home / Business / Leadership / Tomas Keenan: Work On Your Business, Not In It

Tomas Keenan: Work On Your Business, Not In It

  • A championship leader is when a leader comes into the room and knocks someone out: they just take care of it.
  • A championship level leader will take the road less traveled.
  • Be willing to do things that are ahead of the curve.
  • Tomas didn’t realize at first that starting a business means you need to wear ALL the hats.
  • At first, getting a business coach is scary.
  • Get to a point where you don’t work in your business, you work on it.
  • When you work on your business, you honestly won’t be working on it that much.
  • In all areas of your life, you need to put yourself first and work on yourself daily.
  • Think about your customers’ experiences, and build your business around that.

 

LISTEN HERE:


Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

