I was speaking at a conference for a network marketing company — a multi-billion-dollar company. One of the top leaders a multi-million-dollar earner came up to me after my speech.

She said, “Noah, I want to tell you something. I took six pages of notes while I was listening to you speak that was one of the best presentations I’ve ever heard. What I want to tell you something, you’re not a motivational speaker. You’re a motivating speaker.”

I asked what the difference was. She said, “Well, a motivational speaker is someone who gets you all pumped up and then tells you a bunch of stories to get you all excited. And then you get into the office on Monday.”

Here are a few thoughts on why I don’t use motivation:

W hat is motivation ?

The word motivation comes from the Latin word “movere” which means to move. It’s like the motor in your car, motivation motor.

That’s why those words look alike. They come from the same root word so it means to move it means to project yourself forward.

The point is, why do you want your goals? What are your goals?

The key to maximum productivity is getting the most out of every available hour. High achievers do that by planning their workdays, getting plenty of restorative sleep, and staying organized.

They get the hardest jobs done first and avoid multitasking. Successful people also stay in the flow by eliminating distractions.

If you have been in the business world for any length of time, you have heard the phrase, “work smarter, not harder.” It is an idea that is considered the key to maximum productivity.

Many people have trouble putting it into practice and struggle to get the most out of their workdays. In fact, the key to achieving your daily production goals is actually pretty simple. It can be summed up in another famous quote, “It’s not the hours you put in your work that counts, it’s the work you put in the hours.”

It is possible to accomplish your goals with or without motivation.

This article initially appeared on Noah St. John

Photo Credit: @tegan on Unsplash