Why the World Needs Male Coaches and Consultants Now More than Ever

This year has been a year of introspection for many of us. No longer running our lives on autopilot, we’re asking ourselves what really matters and how do we want to spend the next five, ten, or twenty years of our lives?

We’re examining how we’d like to reinvent our careers and create the next chapter in our relationships. In fact, research shows that after facing a life-threatening event, people are more motivated to take significant action in their close relationships, thereby altering the course of their lives. In a 1989 study of areas affected by Hurricane Hugo, results showed an increase in marriages, births and divorces.

In times of stress, we make big life decisions. And life’s transitions can be made much easier if they’re done with intention and with some guidance and support.

The man who now realizes that life is too short to remain stuck in a career that he chose when he was twenty-one because he thought it would be lucrative, may now be ready to transition into a career that is more aligned with his true values and passions.

Now, more than ever, as more men transition from lives they have built out of duty or obligation, to what resonates deeply with their purpose, the world needs more male personal and professional development coaches and consultants to facilitate this transition.

With an estimated global market size of 15 billion annually, the personal and professional coaching industry shows no signs of slowing down.

Currently, women dominate the coaching industry in specialties such as business, career, life, relationship, spirituality and health coaching. In the U.S., 75% of coaches are women. But men are still underrepresented in a field where 40% of clients are male.

I’m a business and marketing coach for coaches and consultants. In building my own business, as well as working with coaches in other areas such as my relationships and health, I have been coached by some amazing mentors, both male and female.

But I do recognize that as a woman, I have had a larger pool of potential mentors to choose from if I wanted to be coached by a woman.

And while I have had the pleasure of coaching some phenomenal men, I do recognize that a male client may want the option of working with another man, particularly around topics such as relationships and sexuality.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you have a passion for helping others overcome a life challenge that you’ve overcome, launch a business or side hustle, make a career transition or adopt a healthy lifestyle, becoming a coach or consultant may allow you to do work that you love while helping others achieve their goals.

Starting a coaching or consulting business does not guarantee you’ll be successful.

In a non-regulated industry where anyone can call themselves a coach, you’ll need to choose a specialty, have a solid business model and most importantly, persevere.

In conclusion, one of the big reasons I think the personal and professional development field needs more male representation is this: The biggest gift one receives as a coach or consultant who helps individuals improve their lives is your own transformation as a result of holding space for someone else’s evolution.

Are you a coach or consultant?

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @charlesdeluvio on Unsplash