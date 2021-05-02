Lessons from The Life of Ali-Metin Olung – From Night Shift Worker to Successful Entrepreneur

—

“If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavor.”

Life has a different meaning for everyone. It is filled with beautiful experiences for some, while a never-ending barrage of suffering for others. But there is one thing that is common for everyone living on this planet; they all have to struggle for something in their life. That thing, for Ali-Metin Olung, was finding a purpose.

Born and raised in Heilbronn, Germany, Ali-Metin’s life has led him on many paths, the experience of all of which combined to bring him to the place he is now. It is hard to determine which events in his life had an actual effect on his career and which ones didn’t; one thing is for sure. Every experience along the way taught him a valuable lesson and urged him to keep moving forward.

The journey of Ali-Metin started as an impressionable young boy. Some dream of becoming a doctor at that age, some dream of becoming a pilot. His dream, however, was to be a professional football player. He was fascinated by the fitness and skill of those athletes and wanted to be a part of that group. This dream, however, just faded away. No, there wasn’t some tragic shift in his life that steered him away. It was just a work of circumstance, teaching him a lesson that not every dream needs to come true for you to be successful in life.

Ali-Metin then joined the workforce pretty early on in his life. As a teenager with no specific skills, he worked in industries that required no experience or education. One of his first jobs was as a production worker on a night shift. The work was hard, but he had no other choice. He later worked in a petrol station and even in laundry.

These were just normal jobs, hard but normal. But something changed when one of the bosses he worked for treated him unsympathetically and looked down on him just because he was a hard-working young adult and not some high-level executive. This was probably the cause for the biggest change in his viewpoint. At that moment, he knew that he wanted to be an entrepreneur and have an impact on this world.

In many entrepreneurial success stories, this is where the person leaves everything behind and pursues his passion. But Ali-Metin realized quickly that those are just stories, and the real world doesn’t function like that. So, the first thing he did after quitting was to focus on his studies. He finished his A-levels and went to university for a Bachelors of Arts.

Once studies were finished, it was time to start his journey into the world of entrepreneurship. When the question of “What should I do?” arrived, there was only one answer, fitness. While that dream of becoming a professional football player faded away, his passion for fitness and athleticism remained. He knew what he was passionate about and wanted to spread that passion by showing people the benefits of taking care of oneself.

This is where we are now in the life story of Ali-Metin Olung. He is now successfully running Libawo, a fitness gym with a focus on new and improved workout technologies like EMS training. The goal of this gym is to make people’s lives better by giving them a healthier and more capable body. He has also recently launched another company by the name of Alma Natura. A food brand that focuses on healthy, chemical-free, and easy-to-make food that also tastes good.

The fact that Ali-Metin still works as a personal trainer in his gym and even has the nickname of “Coach” shows his passion for fitness more clearly than any explanation ever could. He now has a dream of spreading this joy of health and fitness to as many people as he can and becoming well known and respected in his industry.

To think that none of this might have happened if that one boss wasn’t so rude to him. Life truly is mysterious. Some situations might look terrible right now, but you can let them take you down, or you can be like Ali-Metin and find motivation from those dire situations.

