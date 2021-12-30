Liberty Latin America Joins the Global Community in Contributing to the Fight Against Gender-based Violence

By LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Denver, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) reinforces its ongoing commitment to stand against violence in all forms, and today launched its global Gender-Based Violence (GBV) policy across the Company. Liberty Latin America is one of the first companies across Latin America and the Caribbean to adopt a global gender-based violence policy to strengthen support for employees experiencing gender-based violence. The initiative is part of key commitments made by Liberty Latin America in support of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI). To learn more about the policy, click here.

“Orange the world: End violence against women now!”

Kerry Scott, Chief People Officer, Liberty Latin America, marked the launch of the global gender-based violence policy by saying, “Gender-based violence continues to be a terrible human rights violation within all societies and has negatively impacted millions around the world. For us at Liberty Latin America, we recognize gender-based violence is widespread in the region we operate. Tragically, we’ve lost two colleagues in the past 12 months to acts of violence. As a company, we’ve always had a no-tolerance policy for any violent act. Now, we are going a step further and rolling out a global gender-based violence policy across our Company to protect our employees and support our communities.”

Liberty Latin America’s GBV policy provides employees with guidelines, resources, and support through proactive measures that can be activated with the urgency required. Also, the policy provides information and educational tools to ensure everyone is aware and understands the process to follow in each case. Finally, it provides confidentiality parameters and guidelines to protect all involved. Local initiatives and legal considerations will supplement it in the markets where Liberty Latin America operates.

Scott continued, “I’m so proud that our Company is taking an active role in the fight against gender-based violence. We pledge to do everything in our power to educate, prevent, protect, and support against gender-based violence and to create a safe workplace that prioritizes employees’ wellbeing and mental health. There is so much to be done, but we are committed to playing a meaningful role in driving positive change. We are making the policy and the resources available through our website for other companies to adapt and join in this fight. Together, we can make a difference.”

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a global campaign sponsored by the United Nations to create awareness and support difficult public conversations around gender-based violence. Liberty Latin America stands with all those who have joined the United Nations Secretary-General’s Campaign UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women. The company will also observe the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2021. The annual international campaign, whose 2021 theme is “Orange the world: End violence against women now!”, is promoted worldwide to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. Liberty Latin America and its affiliates across the Caribbean and Latin America will be carrying out educational and support initiatives throughout the 16 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

