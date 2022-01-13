Loans in Tourism: Will There Be More Loan Requests for Tourism in 2022?

—

Tourism was one of the most damaged industries since the pandemic hit at the end of 2019. All countries were shut down. Everyone was in lockdown, and no one could leave the country for travel. When it comes to people who were traveling during that period and were away from home, lockdowns made them stay in the countries they are in till the borders opened. For lending companies, on the other hand, it was a mixed situation, considering the two different targets: travelers and infrastructures. The loan demands from travelers were significantly low. However, many infrastructures kept their businesses alive thanks to special loan offers by many lending companies.

What was the picture in 2021?

By the end of the devastating year of 2020, there were further setbacks in the global tourism industry since many countries still had closed borders and no international flights at the beginning of 2021. Since there were new outbreaks of the virus, new virus variants, including Delta, almost all countries still had extensive number decreases of travel by the spring of 2021. This has led many people to still stay at home and avoid traveling for another round of months. And therefore, the demand for loans was also down. The studies done by the analysts in FoxyCredit have shown that the demands for loan requests for travel purposes have been down by around 93% since 2019 by May 2021. This is due to the increasing numbers of the virus, required testings, quarantines, self-isolation policies in almost all of the countries, and lack of international flight options. Moreover, the number of vaccinations has not been the way WHO predicted.

Other researches at FoxyCredit have shown that even though the loan demands for traveling purposes were significantly down, many travel infrastructures have shown an increasing demand for loans to keep their businesses operating. According to recent studies, around 47% of travel businesses requested loans from lending companies to avoid closings. Many infrastructures, such as hotels, restaurants, and guesthouses, had a difficult year of not having an income. Many of them simply closed. However, most of the places kept their place by requesting loans and spending the money wisely. The second part of the year was much more promising for this industry. Due to various factors including increased vaccinations during the summer period, the decrease of the outbreaks in the world, and removing the quarantine and lockdown regimes in many countries, traveling became possible again. Thanks to these improvements, many international flights have started their usual schedules and many people have started to travel and visit their families abroad. This also led many lending companies to prepare special loan offers for those who wanted to finally have their vacations but did not have enough funds. The studies show that around 7% of customers who got a loan in the second part of 2021, mentioned traveling purposes in their request. Many travel agencies have also managed to sell their tour packages with credit and loans, offering different options to their customers. Thanks to this opportunity, around 17% of people bought their vacation packages with a loan offer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Would 2022 be any different?

The overview of 2022 to travel abroad is certainly safer and more considerable than it was in the last couple of years. Many people have been planning their trips for 2022 in 2021 already. Most of the people are booking their trips for the summer period as it is considered to be the safest option for now. And according to analysts 2022 has already started with an increase of loan requests specifically for traveling. As of now, around 49% of European travelers have already planned their trip for this year, 9% of which were booked with special loan offers.

However, the specialists state that loan requests for traveling will not get too high, because as the years go by, people get back to their feet, go back to their normal jobs and earn the money they usually earned.

We all hope that we will never get back to the year 2020 and experience all the difficulties again. Even though lending companies predict a decrease in demand for travel loans, there are still people who are planning their trips with loans and hope for the best in 2022.

—

This content is brought to you by Kyryk Oleksandr.

iStockPhoto