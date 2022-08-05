Looking Beyond the Farm with Actor, Producer, and Rancher – Gatlin Didier

—

2020 was a tough year for most of us, and with the pandemic and lockdowns, many people lost their sources of income. Gatlin Didier was among those who lost their jobs. At the time, his acting career had just started to pick up. Gatlin was working on a few projects and had been featured in his first ever movie, Gosnell, before everything shut down.

He decided to go back home, and with nothing to do, Gatlin joined TikTok . Two years later, he is now a top content creator, with his videos amassing millions of views. How did he do it? He shared that with us.

According to Gatlin, he has always loved living on the farm. Gatlin was born and raised on his family-owned ranch in Western Oklahoma. Here he got to learn from the very best, and before he completed high school, he was pretty good at performing day-to-day farm activities.

But Gatlin’s desires had him looking beyond the ranch—he wanted to be an actor. After finishing high school, Gatlin majored in journalism and acting. He later moved to Los Angeles, CA, to pursue his dreams in the film and television industry.

While breaking into the entertainment industry wasn’t easy, especially with the high competition, Gatlin didn’t give up. He was starting to land of jobs until COVID hit, and these jobs disappeared.

With no acting gigs, Gatlin went back home. He began looking for something that could help him grow his acting career.

Gatlin explains that he wanted a perfect way to share his two passions, which is how he started his journey in the digital space. He began creating content around his experiences on the farm and sharing bits of his story, with his unique approach helping him grow a large audience.

Gatlin built a character, Darrell Bibbins, around his farm experiences and uses his social media platforms to share this with the rest of the world. He has a series, “ Farm Stuff with Darrell ,” featuring Granny (his 81-year-old grandmother who lives on the ranch) and Gate Bart, who is his gate-keeping sidekick played by his cousin Jarrett Sitton.

Gatlin says his goal is to share his life on the ranch with the world, the funny, enjoyable, and even painful moments. He is showing that there is much more to a farm than many people know. He is also encouraging his audience to fight for their dreams.

“Getting to your goal is not easy. Some obstacles will make the journey seem like it’s impossible. But you can do it! You can reach the top,” says Gatlin. “You just have to keep pushing and believe in yourself.”

Before 2020, Gatlin was not a known name in the entertainment world or the digital space. He was starting to build his brand when the COVID-related lockdowns began, taking him back to zero.

Even though it was a tumultuous time, Gatlin didn’t give up. He looked for something else that he could do, and he has built an impressive online brand. Gatlin was named one of Cowboys & Indians Magazine’s Top 21 Influencers to follow in 2021, and he has become the first-ever actor/influencer to work with the company Dot’s Pretzels.

He also featured in country music group Restless Road’s music video “Bar Friends” in 2021 and Granger Smith’s “Chevy, Hemi’s, Yota’s, and Ford’s” music video.

