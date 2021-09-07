Luca De Massis – The Photography Gem Whose Work Never Fails to Amaze All

—

The world has seen umpteen numbers of photographers whose work has been well appreciated since time unknown, which have gained them a special place in history. Many from the past have done impeccable work from behind the lenses and the tradition has been followed by the new generation of photographers who have gone one step ahead in their skills and have given some spectacular shots that have been globally acclaimed. Luca De Massis has emerged as one of the modern age photographers who leads the pack, owing to his extreme proficiency towards the craft.

Luca was born in Pescara, Italy, on April 7th 1983. Creative arts had always fascinated him during his growing-up years, which pushed him to pursue music at a tender age. With age, his inclination shifted more towards photography and fashion. Traveling to different places introduced him to distinct cultures, meeting people from all facets of life, and learning a bit worthwhile in the process. Coming from a modest family background, Luca had to work to sustain a decent living, simultaneously following his passion of photography, grabbing hold of some old cameras and polaroids. A brief visit to the United States changed his life 360 degrees when he got the opportunity to showcase his work on foreign shores. Returning to his homeland made him feel an opportunity slipping out of his hands, which resulted in him saving up to live up his American dream.

Eventually, Luca landed up in the city of his dreams in 2017. Though the initial days were tough, he sailed through and slowly rose to fame, with social media catching up big time, his time had arrived. The raw quality which exuded in his work started getting attention, gradually pushing his way up to the top. With a decade of experience, Luca has become one of Europe’s most popular photographers, with his work published in many premium European magazines like Elle and Vogue. His work today lists amongst the world’s best photographers, and he has the best team working for him who are well versed with the subject, having learned the nitty-gritty of the craft from the master himself. After conquering the photography realm, Luca has now set his eyes towards the digital space expanding his reach across distinct areas like influencer marketing, designing, video production and much more, bound to win in this space too.

