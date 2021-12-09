Mariia Syrotiuk And Her Love For Cars

—

Mariia Syrotiuk has a great passion for cars as most of her childhood was spent around cars in his father’s garage. When she was 8, she learned how to change the oil in the car while driving at the age of 12. She knew almost everything about cars, spare parts, and functioning. But as she moved to the U.S., she felt the real exotic feeling of luxurious cars. This feeling was special as she had always been surrounded by cheap and low-class cars.

Mariia Syrotiuk, or Meriel, as she is popularly called, started making new friends and meeting different car owners. She assisted in making cars to give them a luxurious look, better than ever. Later, she started her own car business, where she dealt with different car spare parts. With her team, she created a different array of custom car parts from body kits to steering wheels.

Along with her entrepreneurial traits and innovative ideas, Mariia Syrotiuk and the team dived into the car manufacturing sector and came up with custom caliper covers. This is something that can surely attract every car lover and owner. These covers are the best alternative to those boring metal looks as customers can choose and buy any customized design. This not only shows the creativity level of Mariia but also her own love for the car.

At her car shop, you can find caliper covers of different colors such as gold, pink, red, and even rainbow. Thus, Mariia and her team assure to give each customer exceptional and unique service through their expertise and extraordinary skills. Also, there are more ideas stemming up in Mariia’s caliper cover-related project. So, as a customer, you can check her curious ideas on her Instagram accounts: @bymeriel, @buy.tuning, and @calipercoverusa.

https://instagram.com/bymeriel?utm_medium=copy_link

https://instagram.com/buy.tuning?utm_medium=copy_link

https://instagram.com/calipercoversusa?utm_medium=copy_link

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter.