Marketing Trends to Keep and Drop in 2022

The last two years have been quite a trying time for almost everyone, as COVID-19 has ravaged the globe. The new year has brought with it renewed hopes of a return to normalcy, with most businesses returning to pre-COVID activities.

The challenges of the last years have not left the marketing scene unchanged. There are some lessons worth keeping in mind while others may have outlived their usefulness.

If you are a marketing executive, a business owner, or an aspiring business owner, you may be curious to know the trends you need to be on the lookout for and the ones you may need to let go of.

Trends to Keep: Organizational Culture and Ecommerce

Building a solid company culture was a huge necessity as most companies sought to work remotely once the pandemic hit. With little to no in-person interaction, organizations had to be deliberate in building an organizational culture, with the most focus on recognizing the exemplary work from employees when it occurred. “While it involves tons of work and extra effort, recognizing employees’ successes and achievements regularly became even more important during remote work and was required to maintain top talent and to keep up with competition,” says Bill Fukui of MedShark Digital.

The year 2021 was good for commerce entrepreneurs. But there was a huge inclination toward social commerce that brought together entertainers, creators, and consumers. This inclination was most likely a result of more time spent indoors, creating a huge demand for content.

While the e-commerce growth that occurred may sustain some of its COVID-19 era uptakes, the consumer in 2022 will shift from entertainment consumption to more everyday buying. This means that companies that made inroads into the e-commerce scene will have an opportunity to meet changing consumer demands. E-commerce is the future of business, so every business owner must aim to get a share of the pie.

Trends to Keep: Influencer Marketing and AI

Influencer marketing was also big in 2021 and is an opportunity many organizations will leverage moving forward. Influencers tend to have created trust with their audience, who are therefore inclined to trust a product the influencer endorses. Not every influencer will fit your brand, so you have to understand your audience before choosing an influencer.

AI is also a game-changer and is not going away any time soon. With big data being the fuel that runs most successful organizations, AI plays a big role in making sense of that complex data, thus allowing marketers to make smart marketing decisions.

AI also helps marketers create highly personalized and relevant marketing content to optimize sales. All signs point to AI as the future for big business, so you may want to leverage its power to stay relevant in 2022 and beyond.

Trends to Drop

There has always been a divide between marketing a brand and a product. In today’s marketing scene, the product is becoming the brand. The idea that marketing is about slogans, logos, and ads is a mentality that needs to be dropped.

The reality of marketing in today’s competitive world involves a lot of product marketing. That means marketers need to start looking at themselves as both product marketers and brand marketers.

The purchase funnel has to go too. There is no disputing that the consumer funnel model has worked in the past decades, but the business scene has seen drastic changes that call for different marketing approaches. A purchase can happen at any time, meaning that every part of the consumer journey should be optimized for purchase.

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

