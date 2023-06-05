Mastering Pre-Employment Aptitude Tests: Tips and Strategies for Success

—

Labor is among the four factors of production, so every organization must set aside some funds to cater to it. In most organizations, the cost per hire averages at $4,700, which can quickly increase when the company has a high turnover.

Making the Most Out of Pre-employment Aptitude Tests

Thankfully, pre-employment aptitude tests are able to ease the burden of the recruitment and selection process. However, unless mastered well, such tests are futile. Therefore, here are a few tips and strategies to ensure you get the right candidate every single time.

Choose the Right Type of Test

While recruiters demand resumes during job applications, such documents offer only a glimpse of a potential employee’s experience and skills. After all, there is not much that an A4-sized page can accommodate regarding a candidate’s career background. Besides, some applicants lie on their resumes, making this form of screening unreliable.

Fortunately, employers can turn to aptitude tests for more information regarding a candidate. Since there are many types of aptitude tests, employers can pick one depending on the role to fill. For instance, a candidate who hopes to fill an executive position has to prove that they can make the right decision, especially while under pressure. In such a case, a critical thinking aptitude test that digs into a person’s emotional intelligence will do.

On the other hand, an employee who will be the face of the organization, say operating the customer service desk, needs to have the right social skills and a positive attitude to deal with clients. Situational judgment tests will work in this instance.

Know the Ripe Time to Administer the Test

Some employers believe in administering the tests as soon as a candidate responds to the job advertisement. Many positions are applicable online, and such aptitude tests are part of the first stage of the job application process. This method works best for posts that attract many candidates because it cuts out those who do not meet the basic requirements. Therefore, an organization will spend less resources in the recruitment process.

Other employers prefer getting to know the basics of an employee first by reviewing the resume. A candidate who flaunts particular skills that a company seeks will move on to the aptitude test, whereas those without the specific skillset do not go through the assessment process. This route saves both the employer’s and the applicant’s time.

Still, a hiring manager could decide to also engage a prospective employee in a brief phone interview after reviewing the resume. Of course, this usually applies after the human resource department has filtered through the many applicants since phone calls are time-consuming activities. Alternatively, if an employer has a short list of potential employees, engaging them in in-person interviews and administering the aptitude tests is highly productive. However, this last option is only suitable if the organization has enough resources and time.

Always Validate the Test Results

Of what use is an aptitude test if it is ineffective in landing you the right candidate? It is one thing to have aptitude tests and yet another to have them help in the recruitment and selection process. An assessment is valid only if it accurately measures the skills with consistent results.

So, before administering the tests to prospective candidates, you can test their validity by having existing employees take them. If your top-tier employees do not perform well, yet you believe they are the best at what they do, then the aptitude test will not get you the right candidate.

Determine How Much Weight to Give the Tests

As much as aptitude tests are a useful tool that makes the recruitment process bearable, you, as an employer, should not rely entirely on them when looking for the ideal candidate. There is so much more to a person than what an aptitude test can reveal.

The tests are designed to provide results based on general assumptions universally accepted by recruiters. Since they only test the ability to perform specific tasks, companies should combine aptitude tests with other assessments. Otherwise, they might lose out on a great employee.

Final Thoughts

It would be frustrating to discover that after spending so much time and money looking for the right candidate, you still fell short of the right fit with the one you picked. Somehow, you overlooked certain areas and wound up with skill gaps that will cost you extra in the form of training workshops.

With the tips and strategies detailed above, you are sure not to run the risk of such a costly mistake. Aptitude tests are structured to make recruitment a seamless process, but this is only possible if you ask the right questions. So, master and apply pre-employment aptitude tests for your organization – gather all the information to hire the best talent in the market.

