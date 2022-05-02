Meet Dom Lucre – The 21st Century Male Veteran Who Is Also A Philanthropist, Musician, and Political Commentator

—

Some people are just so talented that they become a part of multiple professions and do well in all spheres of life. Dom Lucre, also known as Dominick Andrew McGee is one of them. He explored his talents and became so successful that sticking to a 9-5 job was not an option for him. His quest for success made him a successful music artist, an entrepreneur as well as a philanthropist. He believes that “Life is too short to just think about oneself. One should always give back to society in some form.”

Dom’s early life was full of troubles as he belonged to a humble family. His main goal was to become a HipHop music artist, but due to a lack of funds, he had to curate a long-term plan to achieve it. Despite all the struggles, Dom kept making music when he was a high school student. The melodies he produced gained people’s attention, and his interest in the HipHop music industry sky-rocketed.

After graduating from High school, Dom joined the Military to serve his motherland and gain the financial stability he craved. As he served, he didn’t lose contact with his music career and became the Vice President of IVOS records. This was a massive achievement for his music career back then, and he felt like achieving his lifelong goal of becoming a HipHop music artist.

Soon after that, Dom was honorably discharged from the military, and he shifted his focus entirely on creating labels with his mates, Hunter 6 Letterz and Darren Hunter. Dom Lucre made IVOS records a hit, and it gained quite a lot of listeners on the streaming channels, which in turn generated a lot of revenue for the company.

Seeing how successful he is with businesses, Dom decided to pursue higher education in CORPORATE FINANCE at Pennsylvania State University. He opted for an online degree to focus on his music career simultaneously and make a good fortune out of it. The subject he chose at that time offered many new opportunities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Hence, his entrepreneurial mind produced an idea of creating a company that would serve people as their financial advisors and would restore credit by removing all the derogatory marks. These services are offered at a low price, so the company “Credit Cadabra” acquired a lot of recognition in a short period. To date, this company is functional and serves several people worldwide.

Dom was a lot of things, including a political commentator. He was a follower of the Republican party and covered the 2020 presidential elections in the United States of America. He believed that Donald Trump deserved a win, but the voting had been conducted unfairly.

He then took his point of view to his social media accounts and became a public figure. Some people were in favor of him, but others simply unfollowed him. This did not make him lose his heart, and he stood by his words till the end. Dom also created a Facebook group with the name of “Win The Win”, which was later labeled as the most active conservative group on Facebook by the New York Times.

As a philanthropist, Dom started “The Citizen Crusade”, an organization to provide restoration for the homeless communities. Furthermore, he became the state director of “Blexit Tennessee”, a non-profit organization working for the educational needs of people. Giving back to society is what made Dom feel his best, and he still continues to do so to achieve inner satisfaction and peace of mind.

