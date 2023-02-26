Meet Richard Zahn – A Leader in the Construction Industry

—

Have you ever wondered who is behind the successful construction projects in Longwood? Meet Richard Zahn , one of the most successful developers in Longwood and a highly accomplished leader. His impressive career spans 33 years, having served as part of the military and now as CEO of a renowned construction company. Let’s take a closer look at his achievements and how he contributes to the industry.

A Military Man Turned CEO

Richard Zahn has quite an impressive background. He started out by serving in the U.S. military for 13 years, then worked for 24th Psyops Airborne CO. After leaving this post, he began working as CEO of a reputable construction company in 1997. His leadership and management experience have allowed him to assemble an award-winning national team and make his mark on the industry.

Contributions to the Industry

Richard’s distinguished military service and training influenced his philosophy of creating a service culture that promotes loyalty, professionalism, and integrity – all definitive characteristics that have been key to his success over the years.

Richard also oversees all operations to ensure that they are both efficient and cost-effective while maintaining high standards of quality control throughout each project. These traits make Richard an invaluable asset to any team he works with.

Beyond Business

When he’s not busy managing projects or overseeing operations at work, Richard loves spending time with family and friends – especially his grandchildren!

He is known for being generous with his time, and always willing to lend an ear or offer advice when needed. He has also dedicated himself to supporting local charities such as Toys For Tots. With all these qualities combined, it’s no wonder why so many people hold Richard Zahn in high esteem!

Why is he so popular among the industry organization leads?

Mr. Zahn is an incredible asset to have at the helm of any organization, and his investment through the trust has allowed a multitude of projects to be completed with impeccable results. Under his guidance, they have completed in-house work on over 1300 projects with an overall value of more than $3.4 billion.

His impressive professional licenses include those from Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, New Jersey, and Nevada, as well as corporate licenses from Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, and Oklahoma.

His educational history:

Richard Zahn was an accomplished student, having studied at multiple institutions during his time in the US Army. He first earned an Associate of Science in Fire Science, Hazardous Materials and was National Registered Paramedic at Fayetteville State College.

And while stationed with the 10th Special Forces Group – FRG in Germany, he attended the University of Maryland Overseas campus. Later, for stationing with the 8th PSYOPS Group in Fort Bragg, he was able to enroll in a dual enrollment program at JFK Special Warfare School and earned his Bachelor of Science from UNC Pembroke.

As if this weren’t enough, Mr.Zahn undertook further certification courses to become nationally CMR certified by IAQA as well as EPA asbestos operator, followed by post-grad studies at the Notre Dame University funded through the “army college fund” and finally, Geotech studies for the industrial hygienist course and curriculum which is an impressive feat indeed!

His Outstanding Career

Mr. Zahn is an impressive example of a committed individual who stands out in achieving success throughout his career. After graduating from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy, he worked as Patrol Captain and SWAT team commander of Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office for six years.

He has also attended the U.S Air Marshall Academy, “Flying Armed” course, along with completing Advanced Sniper operations at FBI facility (Conroe, TX) as well as State Department Diplomatic Security Services (DSS), Florida Swat Association Sniper 1 & 2 course and FEMA Incident Command ICS 100 – 200 – 700 – 800 course.

At present, Mr. Zahn is proudly enrolled in a Masters degree curriculum at the reputed Embry Riddle College, a famous institution of Engineering for Mechanical Engineering, to broaden his understanding and skills in this field. His skill set and commitment to excellence make him a valuable asset to any organization he is part of.

His journey as a military man and pilot

Richard Zahn has had a lifelong passion for aviation, and it shows when you look at his impressive qualifications. He holds an FAA Private Pilot license, with multiple endorsements, including IFR, Multi-Engine Pilot, high altitude as well as complex types endorsed, and 40-hour US-based Military Helicopter certification from Fort Rucker in Alabama auto rotation course graduate.

Rich is also a Combat Decorated military veteran who served with distinction in the United States Army for twelve years, including attending the Special Warfare Center and School.

His experience in both the FAA and military means he has accumulated 5260 flight hours over 2-3 days weekly, working on various projects throughout the United States as a Pilot in Command – PIC. Rich’s long history of dedication to flying certainly makes him highly qualified for anything that comes his way.

As a Family Person

Rich and his family live in sunny Florida, where he enjoys taking advantage of all that the great outdoors has to offer, particularly scuba diving. But even more thrilling is Rich’s other passion: flying his own aircraft!

And when he isn’t indulging in some well-deserved fun, Rich can be found dedicated to giving back to the community. Through philanthropic endeavors such as donating to homeless shelters and Child Protective Services initiatives, Rich uses his ability to spread joy and improve the lives of others.

Conclusion:

Richard Zahn is truly an asset to our industry, with 33 years of experience under his belt! Not only does he possess extensive knowledge in leadership and management, but he also brings with him qualities like loyalty, professionalism, integrity, and passion for what he does, which sets him apart from other leaders within our industry today.

He is thoughtful enough to provide guidance when needed while still being mindful of what best serves each project at hand – making him well-deserving of recognition for all that he does!

