Men Far Outnumber Women in Some of The Riskiest Occupations

Some occupations carry more risks than others, and the pay doesn’t compensate for the risk. These jobs involve using machinery and powerful equipment, exposure to natural elements, and working at heights. For an office worker, a paper cut is the worst injury possible. Being caught in moving machinery is the most devastating injury for those who work outside of the traditional office setting. During their work, they’re exposed to a wide variety of hazards. When choosing a career path, health and safety conditions should be taken into account. There’s no justification for working a dangerous job .

Regardless of your job, you’re exposed to the risk of injury. There’s even the possibility of death. For you and your family, anxiety is a normal part of life. Don’t be prone to thinking the worst. It’s common to fear the unknown, but if you educate yourself, you’ll learn not to fear it. And you can avoid risk.

Looking across all fatalities, men experience more job-related injuries and deaths. Men are the go-to gender for dangerous jobs and are overrepresented in high-risk industries such as firefighting, construction, military, mining, farming, and protective services. Even when women enter a hazardous industry, men still fill in the risk roles. Unfortunately, working has only been made safe for people in offices. Failure to install adequate health and safety procedures will put employees out of work and impact their quality of life.

Riskier Jobs Get Paid More, And Men Are Willing to Bear More Risk

A job that’s physically exhausting, dangerous to the health, and involves overnight hours is unattractive. To attract candidates, companies pay higher than the average. Workers’ compensation is an option if something goes wrong. However, it should be the last resort. Employers should do their best to minimize risk as much as possible. There’s an ethical problem if the job can’t be made safer. It’s not okay to solve the problem by paying people more. It’s not a solution, but it’s better than nothing. Let’s not forget that many high-risk workers are poorly paid. They’re essential but undervalued.

Men are more willing to take arduous jobs. It’s because they tend to have the breadwinner status in the family , so they undertake dangerous jobs because they’re highly paid. Indeed, the past two decades have witnessed a decline in men’s provider role. Men in the 21st century are required to adapt to new expectations. Women’s participation in the labor market has nearly doubled in the past century. However, the breadwinner husband still matters. Women prefer the option of being able to work less or not at all if they have young kids.

Men Have Many More Accidents at Work, Regrettably

Men in high-risk occupations must rise to expectations of masculinity. More specifically, they’re expected to be physically tough and fearless in the face of danger. “Real” men are supposed to hide weakness, which can damage their health and wellbeing. There’s no virtue in being strong when you’re suffering needlessly. Nevertheless, men take dangerous jobs to prove to themselves and others they’re “real” men. They try to do what others have failed to do. Men want to be seen as strong and fearless. After all, this is considered ideal male behavior.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that men have more accidents at work. Exposure to workplace hazards and traumatic injuries leads to chronic musculoskeletal conditions, anxiety, and depression. The workplace fatalities men are exposed to include falls, injuries by work equipment, and exposure to harmful environments. Men are more likely to need compensation. Being injured on the job isn’t enough to trigger the right to compensation in the UK . A worker is able to bring a personal injury lawsuit only if they’ve been injured as the result of the employer’s intentional conduct.

Begging The Question: Why the Reluctance to Look at Male Wounds?

Ancient men were big-game hunters. They would explore new territories and attack rival tribes. Some hunter-gatherers were relatively peaceful; in other words, they stayed at home to pursue safe domestic activities. Even today, men put themselves in harm’s way for respect and admiration. They endure risks and sacrifices as they labor to bring home a paycheck. We don’t hear about their tragedies, as the media only pays attention to police officers and soldiers. Society doesn’t care too much about its men. The victims are never men.

Men get hurt, physically and emotionally. They replay things over a thousand times in their heads and occasionally check to see if they’re okay. Men break and crack, but they’re not allowed to show it. Part of the failure to see the risks in traditionally male-dominated industries is because these industries represent an extension of what men do. Stereotypes constrict men, who are penalized if they act outside of the traditional role. There’s no better time than now to open up a cultural conversation that men can move beyond the definition of what’s supposed to be a “real” man.

Work accidents can contribute to the development of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Due to society’s expectations, men refuse to talk about their feelings or seek help for their problems. Men are supposed to be forceful, efficacious, and in control. Essentially, this isn’t a bad thing, but it can make it harder for someone to seek help and open up. They don’t discuss their mental health problems with friends or family, let alone a medical professional. Excuses stopping them from getting treatment are “I’m too embarrassed”, “I’ve learned to deal with it”, and “I don’t want to admit I need support”, to name a few.

Maybe we’ll be more successful in the future in avoiding preventable workplace injuries and deaths. Our efforts will have a massive impact on men. Until then, it’s recommended to be physically fit and mentally focused. There’s an obligation on the employer too. Everyone has the right to stay safe and enjoy a healthful work environment. All employers have a duty to take care of their employees.

