Michelle Casadei Massari: The Best Italian Chef behind Exquisite and Exotic Dishes

Michelle Casadei, a man with numerous accomplishments, is a businessman, a best Italian chef, a media consultant, and a creative designer/photographer. Casadei was born in Italy, 1975 and was brought up in Bologna, the capital of Emilia Romagna, based in Northern Italy. Apart from professional cooking, Michelle Casadei is also known for his exceptional ability to teach. Casadei believes in the importance of self-expression as well as a creative mind. These are the traits that led him to be the man he is today. In 2009, Casadei decided to move to New York, where he has genuinely been applying his potential since then.

His Education

Michelle Casadei graduated from Alma Mater Studiorum, a research-based university situated in Bologna, Italy. After completing his degree, Casadei used his knowledge, skill, and intellect to become one of the best chefs the world had ever seen.

Professional life

Michelle Casadei has not only worked towards being the best version of himself. Instead, he believes in inspiring other people to achieve their goals as well. Being determined and motivational led him to thrive in his professional career and be an acclaimed chef. After moving to New York in 2009, Casadei had opened his own café called Piccolo café. Many New Yorkers have praised this restaurant and consider this joint to have the Best Coffee in New York. Being a professional in Italian cuisine was also his forte, so he introduced his own Italian restaurant called Lucciola restaurant. Apart from being a professional chef, Casadei also worked as a film consultant for iwonder pictures. Due to his artistic and creative nature, he was also a professional T-shirt designer as well as a music producer.

A list of Casadei’s famous dine in’s

Casadei is well known for his cafés and restaurants. Casadei currently owns two Italian joints called Piccolo café and Lucciola restaurant. Piccolo café, situated in Manhattan, is well known for serving premium coffee with a strong aroma and delicious taste. The café also serves a variety of well-cooked foods that have a very unique taste. Casadei has always been serious about maintaining his customers; that’s why he has never compromised on quality. He always tries to train the chefs working under him to maintain the dishes’ quality and uniqueness. Casadei’s second restaurant, called Lucciola restaurant, is also a critically acclaimed Italian restaurant which you will find near Central Park. The foods that are served here are made quite simple yet undeniably delicious. Due to his unique taste in creating extraordinary meals, the famous chef has earned the title of ‘Best Italian Chef’ in New York. It has been said that Casadei uses no more than five special ingredients in his dishes. Clearly, these five ingredients have been able to make a name for the acclaimed chef and his restaurants.

A true believer in the power of love, friendship, respect, and will power

Michelle Casadei is many things, but being kind-hearted, loving, and forgiving are the exceptional innate characteristics that make him unique in his own way. He believes in the power of supporting as well as influencing others so that they may find it within themselves to unlock their true capabilities. He himself never believed in giving up or backing out from a fight, which makes his will power and determination is astounding. Nevertheless, Michele Casadei being a human, can also feel low at times, so he has his own motivator. The words of the Italian poet Vittorio Alfieri truly inspire him and help him regain his strength. “Volli, e volli sempre, e fortissimamente” translated in English means “I willed, and always willed, and passionately strongly willed.” These are the words that motivate the famous chef and give him the willpower to be who he is.

You can check out his amazing photography and get regular updates of this amazingly talented guy on his socials;

Twitter @michelecmassari

Instagram @michelecasadeimassari

Facebook @michelecasadeimassari

This content is brought to you by Shahbez Ahmed.

Inset Photos provided by the author.

Feature Photo: Shutterstock