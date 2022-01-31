Millionaire Entrepreneur G Money On God Blessing Him So He Can Bless Others

—

Meet successful internet entrepreneur and investor Ahmed Alomari also known as G Money.

10 years ago G Money was a twenty-something-year-old delivering pizza in Newport, Rhode Island.

Most would never have guessed if you fast-forwarded just 10 short years later that he would have founded and built 5 seven figure companies from the ground up with no college degree, no inheritance money and no handouts. Ahmed accomplished his goals and built his fortune with hard work, ambition, tenacity and never giving up.

Out of all of his ventures, Ahmed most enjoys investing and teaching everyday people to invest in the stock market through his Anything’s Possible platform.

The stock market is a tool that if used correctly can build wealth at a very rapid pace.

Ahmed loves to teach the “sniper” quality over quantity approach often only investing 4-8 times a year. He believes this is a strategy that not only allows for the highest probable profitability but is also the most practical strategy for the everyday person with responsibilities looking to get ahead in life.

Over the years Ahmed has coached several hundred clients and has been instrumental in their success stories.

One of Ahmed Alomari’s favorite quotes is, “Give a person a fish and he eats for a day. Teach a person to fish and they eat for a lifetime!”

Ahmed feels that because of his struggles trials and tribulations and God blessing him with the drive, desire, and key mentors along the way it is his duty and obligation to pay it forward by teaching others (that are serious) to be financially free.

“A lot of times we as humans are too prideful to ask for help. That is the stubborn, incorrect and costly approach in business and in life. Finding a time-tested successful person to mentor me has played a huge part in my success. Investing in quality mentor shop might very well be the best investment you can ever make into yourself. Not only is that person where you want to be one day, but that person has most likely also been through starting from nothing and can offer you a valuable time-saving insight on how to be more efficient and reach your goals faster. Remember you can always make money but time is something that you can never get back.”

Ahmed also stresses the importance of staying in your own lane. He stresses that people shouldn’t be focused on what others are doing. “You should never be in competition with others on social media but should instead focus your competitiveness on setting goals and beating the person in the mirror. God will never deliver your mail to the wrong address. There is plenty of money out here for everybody to eat so root for others. Remember success is a byproduct of creating the right habits. Practicing those habits reinforces them and creates permanence. Once you get to the top of the mountain it will always just be the start of another mountain. But as you continue your climb always remember to extend a hand to help others up too!

