My Seth Jared Course Review- From Retail to SEO Specialist

The digital age has brought with it new and exciting opportunities for people looking to get employed in the field of digital marketing. There are tens of thousands of job postings on a daily basis looking for a competent digital marketer.

But what do you know about digital marketing? You can’t afford the time or money to learn what you need to know and launch your career in digital marketing… Good! Neither could my guest today, Jordan Dille.

Jordan is now working as an SEO Specialist at Agency FIFTY3. But just a year ago, Jordan had no idea what Digital Marketing even was, and couldn’t imagine he’d actually be happily working in the field.

Today I interviewed Jordan about his transition from working in retail to his new digital marketing career.

Thanks for taking time for an interview, Jordan. Can you tell me a little bit of what was happening in your life when you found this digital marketing course and how you found it?

How I Found the Digital Marketing Blueprint

I, like everyone else in Seth’s course “The Digital Marketing Career Blueprint”, was looking for a new career. We all come from different backgrounds and life experiences, but we all have one thing in common; we are all looking for a new career path, in a growing field, with tons of growth opportunities. So this is my Digital Marketing Career Blueprint Course review. I’ll cover how I stumbled on Seth’s course, what it covers and how it prepared me for a career in digital marketing.

All of the students in Seth’s course come from different walks of life. My journey started in the summer of 2020. I was in the middle of a relatively good career actually. I was a retail manager for a well-respected retail chain. They paid well, offered great benefits and I was always treated well by upper management.

But, I spent 50 hours a week at the store and I had a wild schedule that would have me there some mornings as early as 3 am and some nights as late as 12 pm. The schedule was pretty crappy on its own. Add in the fact that I’m married with two kids (5, 11) and it gets worse.

I basically felt like I only saw my family on my one weekend day off every week. I was grateful for the opportunities provided there, and I know I was lucky to be in that position, but I was growing weary of the time commitment and its effect on my quality of life. At that point in my life, it just wasn’t what I wanted.

My biggest issue (I thought) was I have no college degree. I was certain that in this day in age, trying to find a respectable career without a college degree would be incredibly difficult. I knew I wanted something that was remote capable, and something that involved technology. This way I could be adaptable to any changes in the job market in the future.

So I Googled (ironic because I fell in love with SEO) and I initially landed on IT. I worked for months on some certifications and realized as I was finishing up, that this was not something I wanted to live and breathe for the next 30 years. So once again I was back to the Google machine. This time I stumbled on something called “Digital Marketing”.

I had no idea what it entailed (aside from the obvious….marketing), but I did see that a college degree was not a prerequisite and there were a plethora of online courses. While I was looking at Youtube videos one kept popping up, and it really sparked my interest…The Digital Marketing Career Blueprint from some dude named Seth Jared Hymes.

I checked out his Youtube channel and saw a lot of interviews and really detailed 20 minutes positive reviews with successful students. I looked at some other online courses on social media marketing, Google Ads, and a digital marketing career, but they didn’t really resonate with me. Mostly it was because the average digital marketing course wasn’t talking about actually getting a job, or they were too expensive, or they didn’t have any believable positive reviews.

After talking it over with my wife and doing a little more general research on digital marketing, I signed up for the course in early December 2020.

Thanks for sharing all that. So what was it actually like once you got into the course?

Seth Jared Course Review

I was anxious to get to work when I started the course, so much so that I completely ignored the very first rule Seth gives….go through the entire course once, before you actually do anything. I know I’m not the first, nor will I be the last one to do this, but it is a critical step. Luckily I realized this shortly after I started, so I hit the reset button and went back to the beginning, which is where we’ll start…

Once you get going in the course, you quickly see that this digital marketing course has no fluff. Seth Jared gets straight to the point, and starts teaching the essential digital marketing skills you need to launch your career online. Everything he teaches has real-world use, and is setting you up to ace a job interview and land your first position in the industry.

If you can be patient enough to take Seth’s advice, and genuinely want to learn skills that will put you on a new career path, then his online course will work for you. It did for me at least.

What Does Seth Jared Teach in the Online Course?

The Digital Marketing Career Blueprint Course teaches the basics from a practical perspective. That’s not to say he only tells you a fraction of what you need to know and moves on to the next subject. It means he only teaches the stuff you truly need to know to get started.

The digital marketing world is intricate and constantly evolving, and if you don’t know the basics you’ll probably never be successful. So that’s the aim of this course. Learn enough to become actionable, and then build on that foundation through your own experience. So here’s a breakdown of how the course goes.

In-Demand Skills

This part of Seth’s course covers in some detail, the major points of digital marketing. He walks you through how strong performing websites are laid out, what PPC (Google Ads), Paid Search, and SEM are, how SEO works, social ads, email marketing, and of course analytics so you can understand how all of your hard work is performing.

Seth provides each channel of digital marketing with it’s own chapter in the course. And again, he teaches the exact right amount of information that you need to get to work yourself. It’s easy to get bogged down in the minute details (and there are a million of them in this field) but Seth is clear from the beginning that if you take what he’s teaching and apply it, that you’ll grow your own knowledge from there. This course is just a launching pad for your new career.

He doesn’t teach you how to become a social media star with a popular Youtube channel or Instagram following, because that isn’t where the jobs are. And also that is really hard to do and the average person fails. But the average person like me, with no background or a degree, can get results if they learn these basic skills and apply them.

Generating Experience

Once you’ve learned what digital marketing is, how many different forms of digital marketing there are, and the pertinent information you need to know to start working in the field, Seth Jared starts giving you ideas on how to apply this newfound knowledge.

In the generating experience section, there are two main paths to take. You can choose one or the other, or more effectively, you can do both. This is where you get your first taste of real-world experience.

First Seth walks you through setting up your own PPC campaign. And the great part is he gives you a way to learn and showcase your skills without having a client. You’ll learn how to run a professional, and organized paid ads campaign. Not only will you learn, but you’ll also be creating functional spreadsheets that you can then later attach to resumes and send out to prospective employers when it’s time to get that job in digital marketing.

Then you learn how to do your first SEO website audit. There is a video walk-through of Blueprint alumni performing the audit and an attached blank audit template so you can start working on your own audits. Then, just like with the PPC spreadsheet, you can take those audits and attach them to resumes.

After that section, we move into an even more hands-on approach. Step by step Seth Jared walks you through building a WordPress website to really help you generate a ton of experience. From buying a domain and choosing a host, to creating a visually appealing and effective website header, he teaches you exactly what you need to know.

From there you’ll learn how to apply SEO principles to your new website, how to set up and use Google Analytics and Search Console, how to set up an account and start email marketing, and how to run PPC and Facebook Ads campaigns.

Once you finish this part of the chapter it’s time to find clients. Start with free clients, at this point, it’s all about building a body of work that you can proudly showcase as you build your freelance career or add to a portfolio that you can pull out in a job interview and wow somebody. Seth gives you ideas on how to land this first client, whether it’s a local small business/organization or an online internship. The point is to simply start working, and start building a tangible list of clients and results.

If we stopped right here, this would be enough to land your 1st job in digital marketing and get your feet wet in your new career. BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE! (hope you know who Billy Mays is…)

From Experience to Getting the Job

The last 1/3rd of the course is all about taking all of this knowledge and experience that you now have and turning into a career in digital marketing. Going from novice to professional. Seth Hymes dedicates a large portion of his course to this part because he knows how important it is that you not only know how to do the job, but also know how to make sure employers see that you can do the job.

A large part of this section is directed towards showing you what employers are looking for when they post jobs. How to strategically read job postings to understand what they’re truly looking for, and how clear it is that there is a large demand for talent in the field.

Then he covers resumes. How to structure them, what to include in them, should they have an attached cover letter, who they should be addressed to, etc. Down to the minute details, Seth did his research and compiled all of it into this section to give you the best chance of sending out job-winning resumes. He also includes a few resume templates that are aimed towards the marketing channel specified in the job posting, and a general one as well.

But a resume only gets you so far, so he also included a section on interviewing. The interview portion of the course can really be broken down into two sections. First Seth walks you through how to approach the interview, what kind of mindset you should have and how to prepare for it. Then he actually has a section where he pairs up some alumni and current students for mock interviews. These are a great opportunity to kind of prepare yourself for some of the questions you might get in your own interviews in the future.

Then at the end, he gives you a curated list of digital marketing agencies in the US, who have their own career pages and are actively posting jobs and internships.

Thanks for sharing all that, it gives me a good sense of what you’ll learn in the course.

What was it like taking the course online? Did you feel isolated and was it difficult to study?

The Seth Jared Hymes Community and Forum

I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t mention the community and forum that Seth Hymes has built within the blueprint course framework. The community is very strong with an active forum of current and former students. Seth also remains very active on the forum as well.

Then there are the weekly coaching calls and the spreadsheet and resume reviews that are happening on a daily basis. So I found this part incredibly cool. Not only does Seth teach you how to build a PPC campaign, and how to do an SEO audit. But then he connects you with some of his incredibly generous alumni, who’ve taken the time out of their day to actually review your projects and send back insightful feedback to help you become better.

As if that wasn’t enough, Seth himself will review your resume. Providing meaningful feedback makes your resume more impactful and more likely to get a positive response.

There’s a Forum that has a ton of questions and answers from the years the course has been around.

He’s also included a section for social media connections. So new and old students alike can connect on LinkedIn and Facebook. This builds a networking tree, and can create incredibly fruitful relationships and industry connections.

He’s truly built an incredible community, full of people that are willing and happy to help.

Great! Can you sum up your experience and is there anything else you’d like to say?

Digital Marketing Career Blueprint Review Summary

I love to learn, and I fell in love with SEO, so I’ve probably enrolled in close to 10 courses since I started my journey into digital marketing. Some were paid courses, some on LinkedIn, and some freebies on Youtube. And I can say unequivocally that Seth’s course was the most impactful and the most useful course I’ve seen, and it’s a very wide margin.

I told you at the beginning of this review that I started in mid-December of 2020. By the end of January, I had started building a website for a local woodworker that I know in my town. By the end of February, I had finished my first website build. By the end of March, I had run my first PPC campaign. So in 3 1/2 months, I had basically run a full-scale digital marketing campaign for a client.

By the end of April, I felt comfortable enough to start looking for my first digital marketing job. And the first week of June I landed my first full-time SEO specialist role. In 6 1/2 months, I went from zero knowledge to a full-time SEO at an established agency. None of that was possible without Seth’s course.

This is the message I sent to Seth and my Linkedin updated with my new job.

No matter if you’re looking for your first career or your new career, the Digital Marketing Career Blueprint is right for you. Don’t waste your time and money on a college education that can’t keep up with the industry anyway.

If you get started in Seth’s course the Digital Marketing Blueprint today, you’ll learn the actual skills you need to do the job, put yourself to work learning how to use those skills and then turn that experience into starting a career in this industry.

Thanks again Jordan, and congratulations!

To learn more about the curriculum and see more results from Seth’s course, go over to the Digital Marketing Career Blueprint Full Training Page

You can also check out an entire Seth Jared Course Review page – dozens of interviews with successful students along with their Linkedin profiles so you can reach out and ask them questions. You can also contact Seth directly from that site, and he will be sure to get back to you.

