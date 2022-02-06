Nina Cohen Appointed Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By GLENMEDE

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glenmede, a privately held and independently owned investment and wealth management firm, announced the appointment of Nina Cohen to the newly created role of Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). As part of the firm’s continued commitment to DEI Ms. Cohen reports to Chief Executive Officer Gordon B. Fowler and is appointed a member of the company’s Management Committee.

“I am honored by this opportunity to advance Glenmede’s DEI efforts. Stewardship is a foundational value for Glenmede and as such we have a responsibility to make lasting improvements to better serve clients, employees and the broader community.”

In her role Ms. Cohen will be responsible for leading Glenmede’s strategies to foster an inclusive culture and equitable workplace. Throughout 2021 Glenmede participated in the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Expanding Equity program, a cohort-based initiative led by nationally recognized experts in which participating financial services companies completed diagnostics and programming designed to measure and advance racial equity efforts at their firms.

“As part of the Expanding Equity Leadership team, Nina played a key role in the preliminary work to identify actionable steps to attract, develop and retain diverse talent as well as to advance equity in the financial industry,” said CEO Gordon Fowler. “Establishing this role is a critical next step in our commitment to ensure our culture is one that fosters a sense of belonging.”

Ms. Cohen until recently co-led the company’s Endowment and Foundation division and will continue to lead the company’s Philanthropic Advisory practice for Private Wealth clients. In addition, she currently serves on the Board of Directors of Philanthropy Network of Greater Philadelphia and Exponent Philanthropy, both nationally recognized organizations with a strong focus on promoting DEI practices in philanthropy. “I am honored by this opportunity to advance Glenmede’s DEI efforts. Stewardship is a foundational value for Glenmede and as such we have a responsibility to make lasting improvements to better serve clients, employees and the broader community.”

Prior to joining Glenmede in 2005, Ms. Cohen practiced law with a concentration in charitable and estate planning, complex estate and trust administration and elder law. Ms. Cohen received her Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania and her Bachelor of Social Work degree, summa cum laude, from Temple University.

The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (“Glenmede”) is among the nation’s leading investment and wealth management firms. Together with its affiliates, the company oversees $43.5 billion of assets under management for high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, endowments, foundations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the firm has offices in Ohio, Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington DC. For further information, please visit www.glenmede.com

