Off the Beaten Track, Women Leaders Are On The Rise

By Penny Davies

While women have made some progress in achieving political parity around the world, that progress has been slow, and in some cases appears to have stalled. On average, only 20 percent of national legislators are women. In the United States the figure is even lower. In Brazil, only 8 percent of legislators are women.

This inequality holds true in all kinds of places, from national capitals to remote forests. In those more isolated places, women typically have limited rights to make decisions about the land they manage, though their traditional knowledge is critical to protecting their resources, families, and communities, and the climate. According to a recent analysis by the Rights and Resources Initiative, less than one-third of countries have laws guaranteeing women secure land rights.

But around the world, women are mobilizing, and the situation is changing. In Leticia, in the Colombian Amazon, indigenous women leaders from 17 grassroots territorial organizations and 11 Latin American countries joined forces to plan their participation in the forthcoming assembly of the Coordinating Body for the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA). COICA is a regional body whose members have rights to over 200 million hectares of tropical forest lands—an area larger than all the farm land in the US. These leaders wanted to ensure that women are well-represented when COICA elects new leadership.

Similarly, 5,000 people from 2,000 communities in Indonesia gathered in a rural village last year for the congress of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN). They unanimously elected Rukka Sombolinggi as AMAN’s new secretary general—the first woman ever to hold that position.

A few months later, the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB) elected Nara Baré as its first female president. Meanwhile, Sônia Guajajara, from the Brazil’s Indigenous People Articulation (APIB), is running as a candidate to be Brazil’s vice president. Paulina Garrido is the first woman president in the 40-year history of the Tosepan Cooperative Union in Mexico’s Puebla highlands, which represents 35,000 indigenous Maseual forest families. In Guatemala, Utz Che’, which represents 113 forest communities, has approved new statutes giving women parity in leadership.

Across the seas in Africa, women are demanding their right to free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC), with support from organizations like WoMin and the International Alliance on Natural Resources in Africa (IANRA). Nonhle Mbuthuma, the heroine of South Africa’s award-winning documentary The Shore Break, recently testified in court against a large titanium mining project that would displace families and pollute water supplies.

Around the globe, women from remote areas are traveling great distances by canoe, boat, and truck to participate, speak out, and exercise their vote. They want more women leaders to run for office and have a real say in their regional organizations.

