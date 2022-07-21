One Person Show: Tips to Prosper as a One-Person Business

—

More people are quitting their regular nine to five jobs and replacing them with something different. They are going for something they love that finds equilibrium between their work and personal life. They are starting one-person businesses.

If you’re thinking of joining this group of folks, you can use the following tips to be successful.

Work on the Plan

Be sure to develop your business plan. This has to be as detailed as possible. It needs to include what you want to do and how you’ll accomplish these goals. You have to include an estimate of your profits.

You are going to be using this plan to pitch your business to potential partners or investors. You might also need to show this plan to the bank. You are going to need to find a way to fund this business venture, and it starts here. In the beginning, you may need to fund it yourself, but at some point, you’ll need some help.

Start on the Side

The next practical tip is to start small. Keep this idea as a side business. Don’t quit your job immediately. A business takes time to get going. It takes a while before you see profits.

Because of this, keeping your day job makes sense. You can’t fully commit to this second job just yet, but since you’re just starting, the overhead shouldn’t be so bad. Give the business time to mature, and use your day job to deal with the bills. Working two jobs won’t be easy, but it’s possible.

Get the Site

The next thing to worry about is your site. No business can survive without a good site that can be viewed on various devices. Be sure the site is SEO friendly so that search engines show it in results.

You should also figure out how you’ll get people to your site and how you’ll get them talking about you. One thing you can do to get views and support is blogging. Starting a blog is relatively easy, and once it’s posted, you can let it work on your behalf.

Under One Roof

The next thing to worry about is management. Depending on what type of business you are starting, you’re likely going to use all sorts of programs and software to run it. Whenever possible, try to find a way to manage everything from one single account.

Look for companies that offer multiple services so that it’s easier to manage. For example, look for a way to manage all social media in one place if you’re going to use these platforms to connect with your audience, which you should. Remember, you are doing this alone. The more you consolidate, the better.

Passive Income is Good

Add as many passive income streams as you can. The reality is that the amount of cash you make depends on the effort you put in. Sure, luck has a lot to do with it, too, but you are competing with folks who are putting in more time than you can.

This makes passive income quite vital. You need to find ways to create income without you having to do much. Putting videos on YouTube is one thing you can do to earn ad revenue. You can also take things up a notch by creating passive streams with brand merchandise if appropriate. This could be catchphrases you say or branded apparel. If these streams work out, you may be able to quit your day job.

Organize Your Time

You must organize your time. You have to juggle your job, this new business, and everything in between. You still have to make time for yourself and your family. It’s important to create a schedule that allows ample time for everything.

If you can, cut some of the hours at work. Those with healthy savings might have the upper hand here. It’s not a bad idea to build up a good reserve since you are going to be taking a risk. This is especially important for those who are ready to quit their day jobs.

Look for Support

Yes, you are running this business on your own, but that doesn’t mean you have to do everything yourself. That would be nearly impossible. You may know how to do a few things on your own, but professionals could help you where you fall short.

You don’t have to put these people on a salary. You can have these professionals perform one service. You don’t want to go to college to learn everything you might need to start your business. You are still just one person, so try to keep that in mind. You can space out their services so that they don’t feel overwhelming.

Don’t Let it Take Over

This is your baby and because of that, there is a danger. You could allow it to take over your life. It’s important to stick to your schedule at all times. When you can quit your day job, reconfigure your schedule to allow time for yourself and your family.

Just because you are seeing some success doesn’t mean you need to let this consume you. The big perk of working for yourself is that you get to stay in control. You get to love what you do. Don’t let that be soured by letting it control your life. You’ll be surprised how often this happens. Sometimes, it happens because of success. Other times, it happens because it’s not successful. Don’t lose focus on what’s most important in life. Maintain a good work-to-life balance.

Now, you know how to prosper as a one-person business. This is definitely possible. All you have to do is be patient, and plan things out as best you can.

—

This content is brought to you by Philip Piletic.

iStockPhoto