Online Business Communications Solutions to Connect and Engage With Your Customers

—

If you were in business a couple decades ago, then you know there were really only a few ways to connect with your customers. You could meet them face-to-face, you could call them, or you could send them mail. For the first one you had to set up a meeting or have someone walk through your door. The second option could require a long time and not yield results, and in the third option, you probably had no idea how anyone reacted to your mail.

However, we now live in a digital and technological age. There are countless ways to connect with your customers, and more effective ways of engaging them as well. In fact, we use less of those first three methods, and more of the new ways. Nowadays, if you have a business and you aren’t online, you are putting yourself behind the 8 ball. Customers want to be able to connect in a few taps on their phone or clacks on their keyboard. By meeting them where they are, you can focus your marketing efforts on people who are most likely to buy your products, while saving money in the process. Here are some business communication solutions that will help you connect with your customers.

Email

Email has been around seemingly forever, but it’s been only in the last 25 years that it has been at the forefront of the communication landscape. What started out as people sending letters has now developed into a vital digital business communication tool. Despite its age, it’s not going away, either. Email is a great way to send updates and newsletters, and to let your customers know of any pending sales. You can create mailing lists in a flash, and send targeted content to certain groups of people. Your customers can also reach you if they have a question or concern, and you can take the time to craft a message, as opposed to being on the phone.

SMS Text Message

Text messaging is taking over as the number 1 method that people use to communicate, and with good reason. It’s immediate, but you can also wait to respond. You also have a record of the conversation so you don’t miss anything. Businesses are increasingly using SMS to connect with their customers, and you should be too.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Think about it. What is the first thing you do when you hear a text notification coming from your phone? You pick it up to see who’s messaging you, and perhaps you read the preview. It is at this point that a marketing SMS has succeeded. Your customer has already gotten the message. If you place some sort of call to action within that message, like “click here for more,” then they are more likely to act.

If typing out a bunch of phone numbers on your phone’s touch screen sounds like a lot of work, don’t worry. By using an online SMS gateway , you can write text messages directly from your computer. Build mailing lists and personalize your messages, and then you are good to go. You don’t have to worry if your thumbs are clumsy. SMS messages have a very high read rate and a better response rate than email.

Chatbots

Customers in this day and age want information immediately. Whether it’s the middle of the day or the middle of the night, they want to ask a question and get an answer right away so that they make their purchasing decision or just because they happened to be thinking about it. You obviously can’t be available 24 hours a day, and you’d prefer to save on staffing costs, so a chatbot is a good substitute.

Chatbots are getting more sophisticated all the time. In some cases, the customers won’t even know that they are communicating with one. You can program them to answer questions, take the customer through a purchase, or recommend products. When a customer wants to make a purchase at 2 a.m, chatbot makes it possible.

Website

There’s just no way around it now. Every business needs to have a website. Your website is the hub for everything your business does. It should provide prices, information, and scheduling, for example. Make sure that you include content that is not sales related. For search engine optimization (SEO), you want authoritative and informative content on your site. You can post things such as FAQs and How-Tos to build trust with your audience so they are more likely to make their purchases from you.

Social Media

Along with a website, you need to have social media. It provides you with the opportunity to answer questions, respond to concerns, and showcase reviews. Social media is important for establishing your brand’s personality. You can show that there are real people behind your brand, which will engender trust and build connections with your customers. Post fun and engaging content, like videos and pictures of the goings-on in your warehouse, or of the people in the office doing something wacky. The more you show yourself as a collection of regular people, the better. Try following the 80/20 rule for posting. 80% of your content should be engaging or informative, and 20% should be sales. The 80% draws the audience in, and the 20% turns them into customers.

Key Takeaways

You can’t get by in this day and age without an online presence. You also have to be able to communicate with your audience and your customers in ways that are familiar and comfortable for them. Using these methods is a great way to connect and engage with your customers, and they will help you stay ahead of the competition by building rapport and trust.

—

This content is brought to you by Kim Melillo

iStockPhoto