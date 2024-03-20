—

Inclusive marketing aims to involve as many people as possible in a target audience. Men, women, gender neutral, non-binary, lgbtq, and more. Modern marketing needs to take into account the needs, differences, and varying perspectives of today’s individuals and groups.

A gender-neutral language provides businesses with a wider audience and provides said audience with access to opportunities no matter what gender they identify as. With their prominent background and experience in business, men have an essential role in modern marketing, paving the way for gender-inclusive marketing.

According to data from the Generations and TransPop studies, at least 1.6% of American adults indicated they were non-binary or another option other than male or female. This highlights the need for marketing efforts to evolve and align with the diverse gender identities throughout society. Those who aren’t prepared to evolve might want to get prepared to be left behind.

The evolving role of men in gender-inclusive marketing challenges age-old stereotypes and promotes a more balanced representation of today’s diverse identities. Now, men are stepping forward and contributing to gender-inclusive marketing through influence, creativity, and collaboration. Read on to find out how.

What is Gender-Inclusive Marketing?

Gender-inclusive marketing is about embracing our differences and encouraging a sense of belonging in all people, no matter how we identify. It is a commitment to inclusivity that recognizes all genders deserve to be celebrated. Inclusive marketing means we are no longer confined to the traditional sense of masculinity and femininity.

Why We Need Gender-Inclusive Marketing

Gender-inclusive marketing is not a trend – it is a necessity in every modern business. Businesses can help delineate age-old stereotypes so that we as a society can move forward without prejudice and animosity.

As humans, we need gender-inclusive marketing so that equality and diversity can be supported entirely. Moving forward together as a nation.

Here’s why we need gender-inclusive marketing:

Reflects diversity

Breaking stereotypes

Expanding audience reach

Building brand trust

Meeting consumer expectations

Promoting equality

Encouraging social change

Legal and ethical considerations

The Role of Men in Modern Marketing

What we now know as an era of “rigid” advertising roles is making way for a more progressive narrative. This narrative recognizes men not as the enemy as they are so often viewed but as individuals with diverse interests, emotions and aspirations.

No longer are men confined to the definitions of masculinity that have dominated the marketing space. Where men have previously been viewed as stoic and unemotional figures, brands are increasingly realising the importance of addressing men as a diverse audience with varied preferences – rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

As we open our eyes and minds to gender equality, we celebrate the men who are contributing to the cultural shift. Men are active participants in shaping our modern identities, invariably rejecting outdated stereotypes. Thanks to these progressive views, many brands are staying relevant and while contributing to a broader cultural conversation.

Collaborative Campaigns: Men and Women Working Together

There has been a transformative shift towards collaborative campaigns that emphasize the power of unity among all genders, or identities. The impact of collaborative campaigns influence social perceptions and challenge outdated stereotypes.

As brands continue to challenge and champion these progressive campaigns, they are becoming advocates for a more harmonious future. A future that seems as bright as ever.

Catalysts for Change

Broad-minded and progressive companies are using promotional products , merchandise and marketing campaigns to demonstrate how we can all actively engage in a gender-inclusive future.

Axe’s “Find Your Magic” Campaign

Axe has historically been known for traditional masculine advertising, Axe shifted its approach with its “Find Your Magic” campaign. This campaign embraces a more inclusive definition of masculinity, encouraging men to be true to themselves and reject stereotypes. “The most attractive man you can be, is yourself”.

Microsoft’s “Empowering Us All” Super Bowl Ad

Microsoft’s Super Bowl ad “Empowering Us All” focuses on the inclusivity of their technology. It features children with disabilities using adaptive technology, showcasing how technology can empower individuals of all genders and abilities. It doesn’t get much more heartfelt than that.

Gap’s “Be the Future” Campaign

Gap’s “Be the Future” campaign challenges gender norms by featuring children wearing a mix of clothing traditionally associated with boys and girls. The campaign advocates for self-expression and breaking free from societal expectations.

Sephora’s “Identify as We” Campaign

Sephora’s “Identify as We” campaign celebrates beauty as a form of self-expression for everyone, regardless of gender identity. The campaign features a diverse cast, highlighting that beauty is personal and unique to each individual.

Google’s “Year in Search” Campaign

Google’s annual “Year in Search” campaign often highlights moments of collaboration and shared experiences between men and women. By showcasing the events that shaped the year, Google reinforces the idea that progress and change are collective efforts that involve individuals of all genders.

Men as Advocates for Diversity and Inclusivity

We can all strive for the power to do more when it comes to diversity and inclusivity. Whether it be a marketing strategy employed in business to increase diversity within the workplace, or through storytelling and improvement in our education system – there are many avenues and means to advance gender-inclusive progress.

Here are some of the more influential men of our time fighting and attempting to enlighten the population on diversification:

John Legend

As a Grammy-winning musician and philanthropist, John Legend was a vocal advocate for social justice and inclusivity. He actively addressed issues related to racial equality, gender inclusivity, and LGBTQ+ rights. His work extended to initiatives supporting education, criminal justice reform, and voting rights. Though he is no longer with us, John Lennon leaves an indelible legacy that continues to inspire us today.

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a leading advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Under his leadership, Apple has prioritized initiatives to increase diversity within the company and has been transparent about its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has become a notable advocate for mental health awareness and inclusivity. Through initiatives like the Invictus Games and his work with mental health organizations, he promotes open conversations around mental health challenges and advocates for a more inclusive and understanding society.

Pharrell Williams

Musician and producer Pharrell Williams is known for his advocacy for diversity and inclusivity in the music and fashion industries. He has been vocal about the importance of breaking down barriers and promoting equality, particularly in the context of race and gender.

Strategies Employed in Gender-Inclusive Marketing

If you’re in the market for marketing strategies to align your business values with more gender-influenced consumer preferences, consider these impactful approaches:

1. Collaborative Campaigns

Actively participate in collaborative campaigns that highlight partnerships between identities and genders. By showcasing teamwork and shared goals, these campaigns break down gender barriers and promote inclusivity.

2. Inclusive Language

Use inclusive language in marketing materials, avoiding gendered stereotypes and embracing terminology that recognizes and respects the diversity of gender identities.

3. Supporting Social Causes

Engage in marketing efforts that support social causes related to gender equality. By aligning with initiatives that promote inclusivity, you can contribute to a broader societal conversation and position brands as advocates for positive change.

4. Educational Content

Gender-inclusive marketing incorporates educational content to raise awareness and challenge preconceived notions that no longer suit our modern society. This may include highlighting the diversity of gender identities, addressing stereotypes, and promoting understanding.

5. Authentic Branding

Consider designing uniforms that cater to a diverse range of gender identities. Ensure that your uniform designs embrace inclusivity in both style and fit to showcase your commitment to positive change.

Future Trends and Opportunities

The growing influence of Gen Z will continue to drive demand for authentic and diverse representations in marketing. Any brand that aligns itself with these values will capture the loyalty of this demographic – the future of our planet.

E-commerce and the rise of direct-to-consumer brands offer a promising frontier. With the ability to tailor online shopping experiences, brands can cater to individual preferences and ensure a more inclusive representation in their product offerings.

Additionally, the rise of virtual and augmented reality presents an exciting avenue for immersive and inclusive experiences. Brands can leverage these technologies to create interactive campaigns that authentically represent diverse gender identities and allow consumers to engage on a more personal level.

The future also holds opportunities for brands to engage in meaningful dialogues with consumers through social media and other digital platforms.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the evolution of gender-inclusive marketing hinges on the dedication of good men in marketing who actively challenge stereotypes and encourage inclusivity.

As we celebrate collaborative efforts, authentic branding, and the powerful impact of influential figures, it’s clear that gender-inclusive strategies are not just trends but integral components of modern marketing. Good men, especially in the marketing sector, play a pivotal role in paving the way for a more diverse future.

—

