Perks Of Business Registration In Netherlands

The Netherlands, A Heaven For Your Business Expansion In Europe

Have you ever planned your business expansion in Europe? The best thing about Europe is you can have so many countries as an option to choose from. However, there are some economic giants in Europe, such as the Netherlands, that have a better potential for business growth than others. The Netherlands is one of the best places for your business because of its stable and ever-growing economy. The country welcomes people from every part of the world with its open-borders ideology.

Portrayal Of Netherlands In International Media

The media represents the Netherlands as the “Sodom and Gomorrah” or a country of sins. The Netherlands, especially Amsterdam, has always hit the limelight in world news due to good and bad reasons. The news may push you to remorse when you think about moving to the Netherlands, but the reality is completely different. You may have heard media talking about the difference in American and Dutch legislation related to abortion and similar issues. These matters always differ in different countries due to a nation’s personal and national beliefs. However, in this article, I am going to talk about more pragmatic and worth-discussing issues.

“Dutch American Treaty”

The Dutch-American tax treaty has made things easier for business activities here in the Netherlands. US-based companies can have easy access to the Netherlands, and they have the option to bring their employees to the Netherlands too. According to Dutch American Friendship Treaty, any self-employed US citizen can move to the Netherlands and get a permit to live and work here.

Any American who wishes to start a business here in the Netherlands can start a Dutch company by opening an account by depositing € 4,500. If a person opens a company and funds his/her account in the Netherlands, he/she can two-year visa for himself/herself and his family (spouse and children).

Business-favored Bureaucratic System

Dutch bureaucracy also favors new businesses here in the Netherlands. Dutch company registration (formation and registration) hardly takes two weeks, and there is no condition/requirement from the government. Also, new businesses don’t have to worry about any minimum capital requirements. Company registration at Trade Register only takes one-day time, and the owner gets the VAT number automatically.

Many regions in the Netherlands help the new businesses in different ways, such as professional help from business advisors, getting residence and work permits, introducing entrepreneurs, assisting in finding a plot for residence or business operations. Apart from that, ex-pats centers serve as “one-stop-shop” for people with visa needs and municipality registration.

Lower Corporate Taxes

Netherlands charges lower corporate income taxes as compared to the USA. The Dutch tax authorities assess the corporate tax returns on a yearly basis. Moreover, the personal income tax follows a progressive system, just like the USA. Generally, the tax rates are higher in the Netherlands, but a “30% ruling” can save the day for ex-pats because they can get a 30% ruling for a five-year period.

The 30% ruling reclassifies the top 30% of your earnings as expense reimbursement for extra living expenses incurred while living abroad. The decision would raise the Dutch personal income tax to the level that is equivalent to that of the United States.

Cheaper Health Facilities

The health insurance prices are lower in the Netherlands as compared to the USA. American citizens can convert their driving license into a Dutch driving license. Moreover, opening a bank account is easier for Americans in the Netherlands, but they may have to answer the queries due to American FATCA regulations.

Minimal Language Barrier

Language is not a barrier in the Netherlands because Dutch people have a good command on basic conversational English. Moreover, if you wish to expand your business to other parts of Europe, then you can also find staff that can speak Italian, Spanish, French, German, or even Russian. You may find it interesting, but learning Dutch can be difficult for you if you wish to have a long stay here because people here can speak English fluently, and you may have less exposure to the Dutch language.

Education System In The Netherlands

In general, education in the Netherlands is very good, and there isn’t much of a disparity between the educational levels of individual universities or colleges. Private universities or colleges, on the other hand, are uncommon in the Netherlands. The majority of Dutch students or pupils attend public schools. There are international schools where English is the medium of instruction, but they are few and far between. The employer will pay for the expense of international schools under the 30% rule, and that fee would not be considered the employee’s personal income.

Transportation And Infrastructure

Public transportation and infrastructure are of excellent quality in the Netherlands. The day trips to Frankfurt, London, Paris, etc., are always available. This gives people an option to enjoy the ecstatic urban life or move to peaceful suburbs. So, the overall quality of life is pretty good in the Netherlands. As per the United Nations’ Happiness report, Netherlands is ranked as the fifth happiest country in the world. With everything mentioned above, what else are you looking for for your business registration in the Netherlands?

