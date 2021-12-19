Perspective and Passion Are the Elements of Success, Says Mark Van Stratum

—

The psychological thrillers that you once craved are just a search away. Many indie authors that surfaced during the pandemic have produced remarkable work that left their audience in awe. If you are someone who regularly munches on thriller books and comics, and romanticizes your reading hobbies, then you are likely to experiment and explore the writings of unconventional authors.

Mark Van Stratum, a writer originally hailing from the Netherlands picked up writing as a hobby and later pursued it full time. While many writers find writing inspiration from someone else’s life, he decided to document his life’s journey through his debut book- Drug of choice. The book not only captured the complexity of his life intricately but also presented an opportunity for the masses to take away a lot more than entertainment. The values shared by the writer are essential in a world like ours which significantly describes the book.

Mark comes from a troubled background. After getting through his teen years, he realized the grave mistake he has made. Without thinking much, he decided to leave his country and start a new life all over again. Even though he faced a lot of criticism, isolation, and numerous setbacks, Mark went headfirst to pursue the life he deserved.

As he looks back, he gladly forgives the people who once wronged him. He is glad that he embraced the change that came his way and hopes that he constantly improves and becomes the best version of himself.

When asked about his opinion regarding work and success, he explains, success is complementary to failure. As you move forward, failure will teach you the significance of success. The quintessential part of living and thriving is never being scared of change and always moving forward without letting setbacks succumb to your energy.

Mark aspires to educate and help underprivileged kids with their life goals. Many times financial and social situations restrict a person from achieving something they want. To culminate such a concept, Mark has come up with strategies. We hope as we progress, his dreams are realized.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided by the author.