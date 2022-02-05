Peter Dennelis Just Launched Majestic Bears

—

Animation and 3D design are crucial components of Peter Dennelis’ life. There’s nothing that fills him with more energy than letting his imagination run wild to create all sorts of fantastic creatures, and watch them come to life on the big screen. One of the main goals he has with his art, is to motivate and bring them as much joy as possible.

Every artist has their own story and message to share with the world through their work. He boasts an impressive resume, having created 3D designs for world-famous studios such as Disney, Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, while also working alongside talented individuals in the industry, like Andy Nicholson, Kate Hawley, and Adam Stockhausen. Peter has worked long and hard to truly become an expert in his field. If you’ve seen the Steven Spielberg films Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Ready Player One (2018), or Suicide Squad (2016), then you’ve definitely gotten a feel for the extraordinary quality of animation and design that Peter brings to every project he works on.

After sitting down with 3D designer now-turned NFT artist Peter Dennelis, and getting an inside look at his extensive creative background, we were absolutely certain he’d be the ideal choice for an artist to help bring the Majestic Bears NFT project to life. After a bit of back-and-forth, he was in.

While they each have their own unique style, fashion, and background, every Majestic Bear is a huge icon of success. They’re brimming with energy, ready to charge upward and take over the world and the Metaverse at a moment’s notice.

We recently took a moment to do a deep dive with Peter Dennelis and get his take on the Majestic Bears NFT project, and why he decided to get in on it. We also touched on what it was like to transition from 3D production design, and into the world of NFTs.

Q: What would you say gets you most excited about the Majestic Bears NFT project?

Peter Dennelis: Where do I start? Even though this is my first major NFT project, I’d say what excites me the most about Majestic Bears, is that these creations are going to come to life in a way that’s completely different from the other pieces I’ve done. What I mean, is that people will actually be able to interact and communicate with their Majestic Bear in the Metaverse, and not just watch them on a screen.

Q: When you agreed to work on Majestic Bears, were you already knowledgeable about the crypto and NFT space??

Peter Dennelis: Truthfully – no, not really. I had been hearing about NFTs for several months from people on Twitter and YouTube, but it seemed kind of childish at first. However, I really started paying more attention when I heard about actors and other famous people buying a Bored Ape and changing their profile picture.

Things really started making sense a few months ago, when I headed to Miami Beach to attend the Art Basel, which is a contemporary art exhibition that they hold every year. I met Julien there, who’s the co-founder of Majestic Bears. He’s been in the NFT space since it originated, and had been traveling around to different countries giving talks about it. We really hit it off, and found that we had a lot in common. It also surprised me when he asked if I’d be interested in doing the Majestic Bears project together. So, after meeting up and chatting a few times, we decided to link up and work on Majestic Bears.

Q: Do you think you’ll keep doing projects in the NFT space?

Peter Dennelis: Without a doubt. Even though Majestic Bears isn’t done yet, I’m already drafting some ideas for another NFT project. See, what a lot of people are overlooking, is that the NFT space is providing an incredible opportunity for artists to get compensated for their work, while also providing extra incentives for people to buy. Things like memberships in exclusive clubs, both in the ‘real world’ and the Metaverse, or even a physical copy of the artwork itself. I can only imagine what other innovations are going to come about in the future.

—

Photo provided by the author.