Pros and Cons of Pursuing a Career in Truck Driving

—

Truck transportation is the lifeblood of commerce, industry, and consumerism. Data from the American Trucking Association shows that in 2022, the industry generated $ 940.8 billion and employed over 8.4 million people. The freedom of the driver’s seat and the promise of financial stability are reasons countless individuals are drawn into the trucking world. But it’s not without challenges. Here are the pros and cons of the truck driving career.

Pros

Job Availability

The demand for truck drivers is consistently high, making getting employment in the industry easier. Companies and entrepreneurs in the transport industry always recruit truck drivers to transport goods in the country and across the region. Therefore, if you’re a qualified driver, someone is looking for you.

Steady Income

The pay in this industry is competitive, with benefits and opportunities for overtime. That means your hard work will always be rewarded. The pay goes up depending on your experience in the job. So you’re sure you’ll have a steady income with time.

Independence

There’s a degree of independence in truck driving. You’ve got the freedom of the open road and can spend a significant portion of your day alone, which some individuals find appealing. Are you that person who loves spending time alone? Then truck driving is your thing. You can plan your time and work out personal goals.

No Advanced Credentials Required

In other professions, extensive education and training are mandatory. Gaining the credentials to become a truck driver generally entails obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL), which can be acquired through a relatively concise training program. This accessibility makes it feasible for many individuals to meet the qualifications.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Travel Opportunities

As a truck driver, you traverse many cities and towns. Sometimes, you’ll be required to traverse several countries. Truck driving allows you to travel to different locations, explore new places, and experience various parts of the country and region. If you are a fan of exploration, then you’ll enjoy it.

Cons

Extended Hours and Time Away

Being a truck driver entails a readiness to endure lengthy work hours and prolonged periods of separation from home. This could translate into months spent away from your family or loved ones. Therefore, before you take up that job, you must prepare those close to you in advance.

Physical Demands

Research shows that long-haul truckers have much higher rates of obesity than the average American. Maintaining healthy eating and exercise habits may be difficult while you’re on the road. Truck driving is physically demanding, with extended hours of sitting, heavy lifting, and exposure to various weather conditions. You could develop issues with your back and added weight. You will also be subject to regular DOT required drug testing once you have been hired by a trucking company.

Safety Risks

The road is fraught with numerous hazards. According to data from the National Safety Council, 2021 saw a tragic rise in fatal accidents involving trucks, with 5,700 such incidents recorded, marking an alarming 18% surge compared to the previous year. The job involves navigating through traffic, adverse weather, and potential encounters with aggressive drivers. Therefore, you must be ready for such challenges.

Isolation and Loneliness

It’s a ‘lonely’ career. Long-distance trucking can take a toll on one’s mental well-being. The isolation from friends and family and extended hours behind the wheel can foster stress and depression. Consequently, it’s crucial to acknowledge these challenges and formulate strategies to overcome them before starting the job.

Before choosing truck driving, consider whether this profession aligns with your lifestyle, personality, and long-term goals. The industry continues to evolve, and therefore, it’s prudent you stay updated on industry trends and regulations.

—

This content is brought to you by Maxine Carter

iStockPhoto