Raising the Bar for Other Budding Talents in the Financial World, Enter the Youngest Hedge Fund Manager Ever, Savo Vukcevic

—

It is indeed astonishing to learn about all those professionals and entrepreneurs who make sure to exceed boundaries in order to reach their highest potential and become their best versions in all that they choose to do in their lives and careers. It is also necessary to put more light on the journeys and successes of these professionals for the world to understand what they truly possess as true-blue entrepreneurs and to know their genius. We came to know about one such genius, a youngster who today is seen as the youngest Hedge Fund Manager ever in the financial realm; he is Savo Vukcevic, the one who has been consistently putting his best in everything in the industry and thus has been able to attain the success and glory he enjoys today.

Savo Vukcevic may seem to be just another guy vying to make it huge in the financial world, but he is definitely beyond all that, which he has proved by the kind of massive success he has gained so far in his career as a top Hedge Fund Manager. He is the brain behind RPC Fund Management, which he had incepted when he was all of 16 years of age. Recalling his earlier days, the 21-year-old says that the love for the financial world was ingrained in him by his parents while he was growing up. This early inclination led him towards trading and stocks. Today, as an entrepreneur and the youngest Hedge Fund Manager ever, Savo Vukcevic is also known for sharing his one-of-a-kind psychology-based approach, which has helped him and his company gain enormous clientele.

Speaking about RPC (which stands for Research, Predict, Control derived from 20th-century American behaviourist psychology), he says that it is a bold hedge fund with an innovative and unique investment strategy that is suitable for the unpredictable world out there, and he attributes the success his hedge fund has got to the old school of thought approach, including rejecting the ESG principles, emphasizing that for him only green investments are those that make money for him.

Another approach of his that has helped him stand unique from the rest in the industry is studying the behaviours of the traders and the general public, rather than just the fiscal or the statistics of the industry. This has helped him dive deeper into the industry and understand market behaviourism at a much more profound level, ultimately motivating him to make the right decisions at the right time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Savo Vukcevic ( @savo1of1 ) began his journey while he was still a teenager, but not for once did he think that he wouldn’t be able to make it in his area of choice. This positive mindset, confidence, commitment, and passion for the financial world today have made him a much-renowned name in the industry for all the right reasons.

—

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Savo Vukcevic.