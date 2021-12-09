Raising the Bar for Other Entrepreneurs in Social Impact Driven Entrepreneurship – Make Way for Jonathan Tjoa Algreen.

—

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice the rise of various industries across the world and the emergence of incredible entrepreneurs as well. Ever wondered what makes certain brands and businesses stand apart from the rest? Well, there could be innumerable reasons, but a few rare gems in the world have changed the game of business completely by being socially responsible to the planet and offering value to people through their products/services. Serving as one of the best examples currently is a modern-day entrepreneur named Jonathan Tjoa Algreen, the man and the mind behind several successful businesses of the world.

Since the year 2000, this passionate man has only walked upwards and onwards in his journey, where he has founded, ran, bought, and sold businesses multiple times, making him the social impact-driven entrepreneur that he is today. From humble beginnings in a Danish family in Denmark to finding his passion in business and founding his first successful company at the naïve age of 22, he came a long way. However, this was only the start of a new beginning for him as Jonathan Tjoa Algreen only kept moving ahead from there to become a serial entrepreneur, impact investor, and philanthropist.

His sustainable luxury fashion brand 1 People, where he manages the hat of a CEO, is all about thoughtful designs and minimalism, focusing on ethically and sustainably produced materials offering the highest-quality make and comfort to people. Jonathan Tjoa Algreen also is at the forefront of his investment group that funds start-ups, most importantly, with a people and planet-centric approach, where it helps turn astute and passionate minds into entrepreneurs of tomorrow. He is the proud founder of his company, Impact Business Investment Group (IBIG) consisting of 1 People. His work and contribution as an investor, business developer, and strategist can be seen in his other companies as well like Valified, DoLand, Wennick–Lefèvre, Nordic Impact Bridge, and LOVENATURE Superfoods.

Jonathan Tjoa Algreen also runs a program, “Business For Planet,” for mentoring and educating entrepreneurs and taking them towards greater success, helping them grow as impact entrepreneurs. He has risen to the top in social impact-driven entrepreneurship for the values and the honest ethos he has always believed in, which he has embedded in all his businesses. His commitment to sustainability, transparency, and his focus on the people and planet approach in his businesses have what helped him make his mark in the world of business, changing the world to a better place for more people and the planet through business. Speaking on the same, he says, “I believe business can be used as a strong force for good in the world. This is why I believe the future of business is a hybrid between a traditional business and an NGO – which is people and planet centric business and both have to focus on profit and environmental and social impact.”

To find out more about this social impact-driven entrepreneur and thought leader, follow him on Instagram Jonathan Tjoa Algreen.

