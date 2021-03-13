Reaching Out to New Customers: The Instagram Success of Anil Dobani

—

Instagram remains one of the most popular sites for consumers today; Omnicore suggests that the social media site may have up to one billion users daily. While it’s still not as popular as other social media channels for some demographics, many users have massive purchasing power. Thanks to their willingness to spend and Instagram’s push toward making the platform more accessible to advertisers, small businesses benefit from these consumers. This article will explore the marketing strategy that one of the newest Instagram entrepreneurs uses and examine why he’s so successful at it.

Introducing the Businessman

Anil Dobani, also known as Anil the Jeweler (@anilthejeweler), started as another worker within a jewelry company. His goal was to take the social media presence for the business up a few notches, and he managed that efficiently, while also picking up on the nuances of Instagram marketing that most others before him hadn’t. With his in-depth knowledge of the industry and the contacts he was forging, he not only grew his original employers’ social media presence but was among the most sought-after social media managers in the industry, with several other businesses in Atlanta asking him to help run their social media pages. From this deep networking in the jewelry industry, he managed to develop a unique style of marketing.

Influencers and the Domino Effect

Anil prides himself on being an influencer, and with over 28,000 followers, it would be difficult to dispute that fact. Yet even though his own followers account for a lot of his business and that follower count is swelling daily, that isn’t where his marketing ends. Anil depends on influencers to market his products through their Instagram posts. Some of his customers are celebrities from the NBA and NFL, making their social media posts essential to drawing more followers to his page. This knock-on effect also trickles down to users who have more intimate follower counts. Instagram insists that everyone can be an influencer, and Anil certainly bears that fact out.

Promos and Advertising

Social media marketing is responsible for many small businesses making a profit; Anil leverages advertising to share promos that he’s running at his online store. Survey Monkey found that as much as 74% of people were tired of social media ads, but that doesn’t make them any less useful for businesses. Anil’s combination of advertising with influencer marketing is a road map that more small businesses should follow. By leveraging his followers’ authenticity, he manages to stand out in a saturated field and build his own brand.

Not Limited to Instagram

While Anil’s is an Instagram success story, there’s no reason why a business should limit its business to just this social media platform. Companies have realized that social media spans several different sites and the best way to interact with clients is to find the one they use the most and connect with them there. Replicating Anil’s success is just a matter of figuring out the most effective way to combine customer interaction with advertising.

