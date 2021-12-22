Reasons Why You Should Have a Volvo Truck

—

Volvo is one of the leading truck companies in the world. A company that doesn’t compromise on its quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Volvo is supplying excellent quality trucks worldwide. There is no second thought in saying that if you want to purchase a new and innovative truck, this well-reputed brand wouldn’t disappoint you in both quality and performance.

Wondering why are we so sure about heavy truck Volvo FH? It has been serving in the marketplace since 1928. Yeah, serving for around 90 years, Volvo trucks might be the right choice.

There are many advantages to buying a Volvo Truck, but for the sake of brevity, here are some quick features that will make you want to drive a Volvo Truck.

Great Comfort and Storage

It’s not easy to cover long distances every other day. Of course, humans get tired and comfort is a basic necessity of every human. Thankfully, Volvo offers a new Position Perfect™ Steering system. The system comes with a three-way neck tilting feature. Use this amazing feature to drive and move the wheel at different positions based on your comfort and preference. You wouldn’t deny that comfort is important for everyone be it a truck driver or anyone else. So, you wouldn’t regret using this Position Perfect Steering System.

Before the Volvo FH 12 series was launched, the driver’s comfort was not the main concern of the company. But this series introduced many innovations and improvements. A real leap forward in comfort and storage took place in 2008 with the III generation. The most recent redesign in 2012 increased interior operator space, lowered the engine tunnel, increased standing height, and increased windshield tilt angle.

Power Offers Fuel Saving

“Volvo cares about its users”, Volvo customers often say. But it’s not about the comfort only, Volvo also offers a number of other features that make it a top pick among its users. Volvo is proud to have some of the most fuel-efficient trucks/engines available today. Volvo currently offers the most fuel-efficient line of trucks. Fuel use (and CO2 emissions) has decreased by more than 20% over the past few decades.

Reliability

Volvo is the second-largest truck company in the world. And ranks fifth among the most popular truck brands in North America. There are many reasons why a large number of truckers, vehicles, and transport organizations choose Volvos for their heavy-duty trucks. but Volvo’s legendary durability and reliability certainly play a role. But Volvo’s exceptional durability and reliability certainly play a great role.

Safety

Safety is at the forefront of all truck manufacturers, each of which is subject to 19 European Union truck safety requirements, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Speed ​​Adaptation, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Warning Systems, and Pressure Monitoring. Tires are connected to the AEB system and detection of pedestrians and cyclists. Volvo has improvised innovations such as a safety hatch in the form of a large sunroof that serves as an exit for evacuation. And an up to the mark safety system that combines Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) with Lane Keeping Assist to correct the driver’s position on the road at events of truck signs.

By turning the steering wheel slightly in the proper direction and gently vibrating the steering wheel, the driver is notified and assisted in returning the vehicle to the existing lane.

Transmission

The FH started with two manual transmissions, 9-speed, and 14-speed gearboxes, with the addition of an automatic Geartronic gearbox. With the introduction of I-Shift in 2001, Geartronic was replaced as an automatic option and the manual gearbox was replaced as standard throughout the FH range. A true game-changer, I-Shift opened the door to new ideas such as software that can be used to improve rolling resistance when driving, save fuel, and adjust engine performance to meet the needs of the carrier.

Handling

Smooth, responsive, and progressive. Among all the trucks on the market, the Volvo FH is the closest to perfection, which is the one you are likely to find in terms of handling. The steering is accurate and the VDS, introduced in 2013, prevents the driver from wrestling with the steering wheel when holding the car in a confined space. With a maximum torque of 2,600 Nm, it provides full power and durability without the additional weight and cost of 16.1 liters 550 hp. Perhaps the best “new idea” from Volvo is the IShift dual-clutch transmission announced in 2014. It is the first of its kind for heavy trucks and claims to be “inspired by racing gearboxes”. It changes very quickly when pressure is applied. A must-see for all heavy truck drivers working on rugged terrain.

Running Cost

Volvo FH engines are renowned for their performance in achieving smoother uphill and downhill speeds, regardless of the weight they carry. However, because it is offered at a low price, fuel economy is more of a follower than a front runner. I-Shift helped FH resolve MPG discrepancies with its competitors, opening the door to more fuel-efficient innovations such as IRoll and ISee. Its rugged height makes it popular for rugged applications, but less popular for weight-sensitive bulk freight companies where operators require maximum payload.

Why Volvo?

Volvo being an almost a century-old company has played a great role in the truck industry. FH Volvo has also not slowed down to make progress in the industry. The Globetrotter helps keep the driver in place and provides the driver with first-class powertrain performance. For new sales, the company has the right cabins, transmissions, and options for everything from heavy trucks to supermarket deliveries. The used car segment has a lot of choices and most of them are very impressive.

Offering great value in every aspect, Volvo would be certainly a perfect pick by you.

—

