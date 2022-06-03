Reducing Your Carbon Footprint? Working With Online Companies Can Help

—

Human actions are driving climate change. That fact is no longer in dispute. The data has proven it to scientists, and the increase in the quantity and scale of droughts, severe storms, heatwaves, wildfires, and similar events has made it clear to everyone else.

The threat that climate change poses is anywhere from sobering to alarming, depending on your point of view. But the good news is that the impending client catastrophe is moving people to action. Individuals and environmental advocacy groups are continually looking for ways to do their part in slowing—or ideally halting—climate change. So are many business owners, even as they take actions to protect their companies financially, like purchasing business insurance .

One critical step toward maintaining a livable climate is reducing your “carbon footprint.” What is that, exactly? The Nature Conservancy defines the term as “the total amount of greenhouse gases (including carbon dioxide and methane) that are generated by our actions.”

The organization also notes that:

The average carbon footprint for a person in the United States is 16 tons, one of the highest rates in the world. Globally, the average carbon footprint is closer to 4 tons. To have the best chance of avoiding a 2℃ rise in global temperatures, the average global carbon footprint per year needs to drop to under 2 tons by 2050.

It’s crucial that we manage greenhouse gas emissions properly. Greenhouse gases are necessary as, without them, the heat emitted by the Earth would flow out into space. That heat loss would leave our planet a frigid wasteland.

But we’re currently producing these gases at a rate that is trapping too much heat. That change is causing dangerous weather conditions (extreme heat and cold, flooding, etc.) and the consequences that come with them, including threatening food supplies worldwide.

8 Actions Companies Can Take to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint



We now know enough about climate change to understand what causes it and how we can help prevent it. Given their size and effect on the environment, companies must take the lead in reducing carbon emissions.

They can do that in several ways, including by:

Repurposing items rather than throwing them away is a strategy that has been around for decades. There’s a reason for that: It works. When you recycle an item—an aluminum can, for example—the planet benefits in a couple of ways. First, manufacturers don’t need to harvest additional natural resources to produce a new can. Second, it requires significantly less energy to reuse an item than to create it from scratch. Switching to fully electric or hybrid vehicles. The exhaust from gas-powered automobiles is a huge contributor to the greenhouse effect. Electric vehicles—which were things of science fiction less than a decade ago—are now on the roads and gaining popularity even as researchers continue to improve them. Plus, “going electric” reduces carbon emissions while also improving your company’s reputation among those who value a healthy and stable environment. Buying products made from recycled materials. Using items that leverage recycled materials extends the benefits described above. When you choose a recycled product over a “virgin” one, you’re getting one that requires little or no additional raw materials and less energy to produce. Conducting meetings online. Most business owners will say that meeting clients, potential customers, business partners, vendors, and others face to face is essential to building a good rapport and strong relationships. However, they’ll also acknowledge that they can do that without making every meeting an in-person gathering. Advanced videoconferencing systems enable meeting hosts to conduct highly productive sessions online and eliminate the need for expensive, greenhouse-gas-generating travel. Investing in green technologies. From energy-efficient light bulbs to rooftop solar panels, there are many ways for a company to use less energy and meet much of their needs themselves. Participating in carbon offsetting. This approach involves having experts assess your company’s carbon footprint and then providing options you can choose from to offset your greenhouse gas production. For example, you can invest in tree-planting initiatives or renewable energy sources like wind farms. Working with service providers that operate entirely online. A company’s carbon footprint is much smaller when they operate online. The business insurance industry is an excellent example of this approach. Historically, you had to drive your car to an insurance agent’s office (often more than once) in order to decide on and purchase coverage for your business. Today, you have many options for engaging with insurance companies online. With some of them, you can get an instant, self-service quote, buy a policy, manage it, and report claims all from the company’s website. No in-person interactions are required. And beyond the reduced carbon footprint these companies have, they are also pandemic-proof to a large extent. Taking a stand. Often, all it requires to get others involved in a movement is loudly and proudly stating that you’re involved—and then backing up that statement with action, of course!

The Challenge Is Large. The Time Is Now.

It takes an investment of time, effort, and capital to reduce a company’s carbon footprint. So, it’s understandable that some businesses have been on the fence about starting sustainability initiatives. But that position simply isn’t tenable anymore.

Businesses of all sizes and in all industries must start taking action now. Scientists know that our climate can reach a “point of no return.” If it does, there will be little we can do to undo the damage. And every living thing on the planet will be affected. We’re not at that point yet, but it’s not far off.

Each action that responsible companies take today to reduce their carbon footprint pushes us back from the brink just a bit. With luck and hard work, future generations can grow up as committed environmental stewards that don’t have to worry about an impending climate disaster.

