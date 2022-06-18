Responsibilities of Immigration Lawyers

—

Since the UK is one of the best countries to live in, more foreign nationals are considering migrating to the country. People are hoping to establish themselves and their families in the UK. However, the process of relocating to the UK can be complicated. There will be a lot of paperwork to finish and requirements to submit. Depending on the visa that you are applying for, there may be complex requirements that may need the assistance of an immigration lawyer .

Immigration lawyers are similar to other lawyers who practice law. Their broad knowledge of the law is specifically focused on immigration cases, visa application and consultation, and employment of foreign nationals.

Since they are more knowledgeable when it comes to immigration and the Home Office, their responsibilities can make or break someone’s dream of migrating to the UK.

What is an Immigration Lawyer

Immigration lawyers are individuals who can represent and assist you legally in the process of your migration to the UK or represent foreign nationals when they are having immigration problems. In this case, they can be advisors or caseworkers.

They help in starting a visa application by giving legal advice and explaining the processes. Though it is not required to ask for the help of an immigration lawyer, it is recommended to seek legal advice since the immigration law changes from time to time.

Aside from visa applications, they also handle cases that may range from asylum, human rights claims, and even businesses who wished to secure the immigration status of their expat workers.

How Can an Immigration Lawyer Help With Visa Applications and Processing

When applying for a UK visa, all your details including income, your family’s details, immigration history, and nationality should be disclosed to an immigration lawyer to help them assess which type of visa you should apply for.

There are times that a visa application is rejected due to insufficient evidence or documents to support the application. Immigration lawyers can prepare the paperwork to save their clients’ time and provide reassurance and prevent the delay in approval.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They can also offer a big help when you are planning to bring your foreign family or spouse to live with you in the UK since the process of application can be complex and stressful especially if you do not have legal documents.

A family visa has four categories which can be difficult, especially for unmarried partners. Both should have sufficient evidence to prove that you are in a relationship similar to a married couple for more than two years. Immigration lawyers can help in the preparation of documentary evidence to avoid rejection by the Home Office.

The immigration lawyers are skilled in the UK family and spouse visa which can increase the possibility of the visa approval. They will be able to assess your current situation and advise you on which visa application is the best route to be with your family in the UK.

Immigration Lawyer’s Responsibility for Visa Rejection

There are some ways to get your visa application considered if it has been refused. If you think the decision of the Home Office is unfair, an immigration lawyer may pursue an appeal that gives you a chance to provide live evidence during the hearing. However, these chances are only given if the decision of the Home Office includes a right to appeal.

During these circumstances, an immigration lawyer will advise you whether an appeal is needed or a new application will be better. If the immigration lawyers see that there might be a mistake or the decision is inaccurate, they will advise you to appeal. If they advise you on a new application, they will be able to help you address the application mistakes that have led to the refusal.

Immigration Detention and Deportation

If you are a foreign national that has been detained by the Home Office, your immigration lawyer can arrange your release if you fall into the categories in which a Home Office should not detain. With their help, you may also be compensated for illegal immigration detention done by the Home Office. It is important to get an immigration lawyer immediately to get support as soon as possible since they shall represent you and speak on your behalf.

Once you have been caught living in the UK without a proper visa, the Home Office shall file for your deportation back to your home country which will also ban you from re-entering the UK. Seeking help from an immigration lawyer will help you find a possible legal reason to prevent deportation.

Read Next: Learn about Alternative Investment Management for Better Outcomes

—

This content is brought to you by Meghna Deshraj

Shutterstock