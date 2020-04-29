Restarting Your Career After COVID-19: Tips to Find a Job Easily

—

COVID-19 has a lot of people up in the air about their careers. Some will have to find new employment in their current industry. Others will be compelled to make a change and prepare for the future.

If you’re looking at restarting your career after COVID-19, here are some helpful tips for finding the right job for you.

Consider What You Want

Before you start scrolling through job postings, consider what you want out of your new career. For many people, COVID-19 has encouraged them to look for options where they can work remotely. As there’s a lot of uncertainty about waves of the virus coming back, this added layer of job security is comforting.

Think about what you want and what you don’t want. Consider things that you’re passionate about and what income you require to support your lifestyle. The point at which those two things overlap is where you want to focus your efforts.

Review Your Skills

Take time to review your skills and determine what could be transferable into your new career path. For example, if you’re transitioning from accounting to marketing, the ability to manage a budget and review analytics is transferable. Look beyond your hard skills and consider soft skills as well, things like teamwork, time management, and leadership.

As you work through this exercise, highlight the skills you require to make a go of it in your new career. Use this time to upgrade your skills or outline how you’ll do this going forward.

During this exercise, you should also be refreshing your resume and brushing up on your interview skills. Consider working with a coach or resume writer to get started on the right foot.

Create a Pivot Plan

If you’re looking at a new career after COVID-19, don’t think of it as forced change; consider it your pivot point. To make this transition while maintaining a positive mindset, you’ll need a Pivot Plan.

Your Pivot Plan will outline what steps you need to take to get into the career you want. This might include using a job site to find an entry-level position in your specific industry (visit website for more details). It may consist of a longer continuing education plan to ensure you have the qualifications you need.

Outlining a Pivot Plan gives you actionable goals and objectives to move forward more easily in the coming months.

Use Various Networks

Use your networks to find different opportunities that can help you restart your career. Think beyond traditional job opportunities and consider things like mentorships and job shadowing. Use this opportunity to reach out to contacts in your chosen industry and ask them about their experience and advice.

Not only will your networking opportunities help you find a job faster, but it can help you create relationships with people who can help you advance your career.

Recognize Your Uncomfortable Competence

Change takes time, and keeping a positive mindset throughout the process can be challenging. However, a positive mindset is essential for successfully restarting your career after COVID-19. Take time to recognize your uncomfortable competence. After all, it’s beyond the boundaries of your comfort zone where great things happen.

—

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

