Revolutionizing Live Entertainment With a ‘Superhero Service’™

When Andy Mills-Brown quit his job ten years ago as the Vice President of Corporate Entertainment to swim in entrepreneurial seas, he had a clear vision of success in his head. He knew the path wouldn’t be easy, but he also knew that nothing short of total victory would sate his hunger.

Today, his vision is alive and true, as under his leadership, TAG Live® has become a trusted name in the industry, providing clients with everything they need to create an unforgettable event. From hiring Gen Z performers to formalizing procedures and giving unconditional support to his employees, Andy has built a progressive corporate infrastructure whilst embracing an entrepreneurial spirit that sets TAG Live® apart from its competitors.

According to Andy Mills-Brown , it’s all thanks to the ace up their sleeve – ‘Superhero’ Service™: “Back when I was a VP of Corporate, the live entertainment industry ran differently, and in some organizations, it still runs like this today. The entertainment suppliers were led by performers who were just interested in showcasing the “feathers and frills” of the show – the looks and appearances – all while completely forgetting about the importance of the wider proposition; ratings, revenue and return on investment. But what was lacking was the all-important customer service.

With a long list of shortcomings the other companies in the industry had, Andy went on to create a revolution in the live entertainment industry by patching all the holes and making his business virtually unsinkable. Today, TAG Live® ’s ‘Superhero’ Service™ provides a comprehensive approach to staged production that is unrivaled in the industry. It has facilitated unprecedented growth and allowed the business to build long-term relationships by providing everything from the concept and set design to production, costume, lighting and technical services in resorts around the world, on cruise ships, in theme parks and attractions.

At TAG Live®, they understand that great production doesn’t just happen overnight – it takes hard work and dedication from everyone involved in order to make sure things go according to plan. As such, they are committed to providing their clients with the best possible service every step of the way – from the pre-planning stages right through until after the show has opened or the event has begun.

To this end, TAG Live® has developed an extensive network of resources, including rehearsal venues, production crews, suppliers, vendors, performers, and more. This ensures that no matter what type of entertainment service you require – whether it be a turn-key end-to-end corporate solution or a one-off artist booking – they can provide everything you need for a successful event.

As Andy explains, he has established the kind of infrastructure that supports all of his staff and allows him to innovate and push boundaries. In return, this has enabled his team to create unique experiences and provide world-class custom solutions for any client.

“Partnership, Inclusion & Performance – these are the foundation values we lean into in our company,” he says. “by following these good business practices, our team can work closely with every client and ensure that the service we offer is always at superhero level.”

“The key lies in an old business secret: keep your employees happy, and your customers will be thrilled. That’s why we give our staff and contractors unconditional support and help with any issue they might face.

If you’re having a challenging day working overseas, away from your family and things aren’t feeling great – we are going to be there for you and help you get back on your feet. Nothing is left to chance.”

It looks like TAG Live® has indeed raised the bar when it comes to live entertainment experiences. Their revolutionary ‘Superhero’ Service™ provides peace of mind for those looking to deliver the best stage performances. With this service, clients know that all aspects are taken care of, and there will be no surprises, or anything left to chance. It’s just one more way that TAG Live® is making life easier for those looking for top-notch live entertainment experiences.

According to Andy Mills-Brown , “Our mission at TAG Live® is simple – we surprise and delight by proudly staging the best audience experiences possible, whilst maintaining superhero status with our clients. we want to bring joy and excitement into people’s lives through live entertainment. We strive to be the best in our field by offering exceptional service, high-quality productions, and engaging performances from our talented Gen Z performers. We truly believe that everyone should have access to great entertainment, and we are proud of what we have achieved so far.”

