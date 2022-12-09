Rick Mac Overcomes Adversity to Build His SMP Empire

—

An incredible journey began for Rick Mac in the summer of 2019 when he decided to pursue a career in scalp micro pigmentation (SMP) and signed up for a class to begin learning the procedure. After years of training and dedication to his craft, Rick is now the proud owner and operator of the MAC SMP Clinic in White Plains, New York.

Scalp micro pigmentation is a cost-effective, therapeutic, and non-invasive hair tattoo that gives the illusion of having a full head of hair with the look of short hair stubble or a close buzz cut. It’s a highly safe procedure with few risks or side effects, and it provides immediate results that will last for years.

SMP was not something Rick pictured himself doing early on, and he had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get where he is today. With most of his professional background centered around finance, he worked long hours running an insurance brokerage for some 20 years. He recalls his clients would only call him when there was a problem, and that became a stressful routine.

But Rick’s life changed when he was diagnosed with Stage 2, large B-cell lymphoma in 2018. He tackled his cancer head-on and was able to beat it, but the powerful drugs and chemotherapy that enabled him to defeat the deadly disease brought with them the side effects of hair loss and balding.

When Rick finished his chemotherapy sessions in 2019 he was inspired to begin working out and living a healthier lifestyle, but his hair loss was a big insecurity for him until he met world-renowned SMP expert Taylor Perry. Taylor introduced him to scalp micro pigmentation and changed his life forever, because what started out as a solution for Rick’s own hair loss turned into a determination to learn the craft himself so that he could do the same for others.

Rick set out to master the art and science of SMP by working with industry experts. He spent a year just researching the procedure and another year practicing it, saying it took working on 50 heads before he felt confident he could routinely perform scalp micro pigmentation at an expert level. He began using his new skills to voluntarily help other cancer patients to feel more confident about their appearance.

Rick Mac’s goal now is to make quality SMP accessible for as many people as possible so that anyone suffering from hair loss can gain the confidence in their appearance that he himself once lacked. He looks back on the difficult circumstances of his life with the knowledge that those challenges enabled him to find his true calling, and he continues to improve people’s lives by meeting all their expectations.

If you’re suffering from hair loss, schedule a Free Consultation on Rick’s website ! You’ll connect with Rick one-on-one to discuss your needs and he’ll walk you through the entire process. You’ll be under no obligation, and payment plans are available.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario.

Photo provided with written permission from owner Coltan Barter.