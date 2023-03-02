Ruslan Mazurkevich – Global Serial Entrepreneur on His Path To Success and What It Takes to Lead in Today’s Turbulent Economy

—

People tend to see successful entrepreneurs as a privileged, lucky bunch with an impressive trust fund or the right connections in the business world. Yet, it’s often not the case. In fact, many outstanding entrepreneurs come from very humble backgrounds – and that’s precisely what drives them to achieve more and bring more value to customers and economies.

Ruslan Mazurkevich is exactly this type of businessman. His success story shows that resilience, flexibility, and the will to try time and time again matter more than an advantageous background. With decades of thriving entrepreneurial ventures under his belt, Ruslan is now determined to conquer the American market.

Engineering a Career

Ruslan was born and raised in a small town in Belarus. Early on, he realized that he wanted to contribute to a better world – he just didn’t know how yet. Upon graduating high school, Ruslan decided to pursue an engineering education to literally help build the future.

Eventually, Ruslan leveraged his engineering education and scored a top position at a major supply company. He quickly mastered the specifics of the supplying industry, logistics, and the supply of spare parts and equipment niche. His leadership qualities and immaculate expertise made him one of the youngest company managers.

“I had a very responsible job — essentially, I had to manage the machinery line and calculate exactly when specific parts would need to be changed or repaired. It takes attention to detail, profound engineering knowledge, and management skills. I gained a lot of valuable skills during that time,” shares Ruslan.

Ruslan kept on gaining diverse experience in assembly lines and industrial engineering for the next several years. However, he admits that his passion lay in the realm of business rather than traditional employment. “I felt that I could do more as an independent entrepreneur, so I started to think about launching my own company.”

First Entrepreneurial Steps

At the same time, Ruslan made a lot of business trips to post-Soviet and Asian countries, borrowing international expertise in such areas as technical projects, sales, and machinery operations. He underlines that building long-lasting relations and partnerships with foreign experts from dozens of countries was what ultimately inspired him to take the bold step of starting his own company BEXA in 2018.

“I started BEXA because I wanted to seize the opportunity to leverage the prospects in the field of supply of equipment, spare parts, and machinery operation with our partners in CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries. The sphere was really new and attractive – there was a niche to be filled. My goal was to provide international partners with new machines, production lines, and units that would allow companies to reach a significantly higher level of production,” says Ruslan.

It is safe to say that Ruslan did achieve his business goal. Although it took Ruslan and his team a long path of trial and error, they managed to build a solid business operation and helped clients boost production efficiency, cut added costs, and gain access to the best machine parts on the market.

Connecting East and West

At the same time, in the process of growing his professional network, Ruslan deepened his business communication with Chinese partners. He saw immense trading potential between China and CIS and was determined to become a major player in the sphere of supply support and the delivery of goods. To that end, in 2020, Ruslan opened his company Guangzhou El Paco Trading Сo in China. Almost instantly, the brand began to actively cooperate with the CIS countries, directly supplying a wide range of goods.

The company displayed fantastic sales figures and explosive growth. Guangzhou El Paco Trading Сo not only facilitated stronger trading ties between different countries but also diversified markets with high-quality products. Ruslan confesses that it wasn’t always a smooth ride:

“Managing Guangzhou El Paco Trading Сo has been a major business challenge for me. I realized how important soft skills were in the entrepreneurial world. As an engineer, I used to think that a strong strategy and detailed numerical projections were the secret to success in the industry. But now I know that a great businessman is always a great communicator too.”

Ruslan’s International Business Expansion Plans

As Ruslan continued to accumulate business experience and grow his Chinese company, he felt the urge to expand his operations even further. Now, Ruslan is focused on helping international retailers bring new quality goods to diversify local markets, and he is determined to increase his reach to new locations.

“I have been particularly interested in the American market for the past couple of years. I have been to the US as a tourist but, of course, my entrepreneurial nature also made me observe and analyze the specifics of the market while I was there. This is a perfect place to build and strengthen international trade, find new retail opportunities, and contribute to a more diverse trading environment in general.”

Ruslan underlines that his mission is not just to start a company in the US but make it a significant part of the American economic landscape. He focuses on helping customers access high-quality goods at affordable prices, creating more jobs, and bringing tax dollars to the US economy.

Right now, Ruslan is exploring his business prospects in New York. He is working on growing his professional network, analyzing market specifics, and learning more about American business laws. He is convinced that diligent planning and a profound understanding of the American business environment are the key factors that will allow him to roll out a comprehensive business plan.

The Crucial Qualities An Entrepreneur Needs

When asked what personality traits have helped Ruslan down his business journey, he confidently states that everything boils down to the power of will:

“I believe that an inner source of will is the most important quality one must have to do business in today’s hectic, ever-changing world. It takes multiple attempts, countless mistakes, and several major failures to finally figure out how to make your business idea work. Young entrepreneurs need to keep this in mind. Add to that integrity, flexibility, and a sincere determination to improve – and you’ll have a perfect entrepreneur persona.”

Another unique quality Ruslan’s partners and employees often highlight is his humility. He is a very down-to-earth person who advocates meritocracy and democratizing business practices. Despite the growing scale of his enterprises and his financial success, Ruslan has managed to stay humble and lead a simple lifestyle.

With Ruslan’s strong growth mindset, excellent expertise, and willingness to contribute to the growth of international economies, he is sure to keep on developing effective and profitable business solutions.

