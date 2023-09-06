—

When Rustin stands amidst the thriving rows of crops at Ruby Farms, it’s not simply the sight of the verdant landscape that enthralls him, it’s the robust hum of nature’s symphony that awakens his senses and is a testament to his dedication to organic farming. A former D1 athlete—and patriotic—as well as a politically active citizen, Rustin found his true calling in the rhythmic cadence of the seasons, a passion seeded in his childhood on his grandparents’ farm. His journey to farming was less traditional than most. A lingering affection for the soil was rekindled when the roar of tractor engines replaced the thrill of sports arenas.

Ruby Farms, along with its affiliates, stands as a monument to Rustin’s dedication. Operating hundreds of acres across Oregon, Michigan, and New York, this enterprise has quietly disrupted the industry with its persistent commitment to organic farming. About 70% of their land is certified organic, with the rest transitioning, a process that takes 2–5 years. It’s a reflection of the farm’s philosophy of relying on Mother Earth, the sun, and water, to create a sustainable business.

In a world where the term “local” is increasingly rare, everything about Ruby Farms rings with a close-to-home authenticity. The bond Rustin shares with German shepherds, bred and nurtured as part of the family, serves as a testament to this. Known as the Ruby Pack, they have become the farm’s companions, guardians, and part of its unique identity.

At the heart of Ruby Farms lies the goal of reducing stigma and transforming consumer experiences. From a veteran grappling with PTSD to a soccer mom battling stress, Ruby Farms offers natural remedies, presenting alternatives to synthetic pharmaceuticals. Here, lavender, sage, and other herbs are grown alongside eight types of fruit, perennials, hemp, and cannabis, diversifying the farm’s output while echoing the demand of younger generations who seek natural solutions.

The pursuit of organic farming at Ruby Farms is a meticulous process and a rigorous commitment. It’s about doing what’s right for the land by eliminating harmful pesticides and taking no shortcuts for those who consume its bounty. This agricultural belief system reflects a desire to support ethical farming practices with a vision to revert American farming before the NAFTA agreement.

As with any change, Ruby Farms has navigated its share of obstacles. Each challenge, however, has only reinforced its commitment to causes that resonate with Rustin’s values. Veterans, public safety, and mental health issues are focal points of his philanthropy. Rustin’s connection with these causes stems from personal experiences and his patriotic spirit.

His grandfather’s experience as a WWII POW engenders a deep appreciation for veterans, leading to support for foundations like the Navy Seal Foundation and WWP. His dedication to public safety and law enforcement stems from his desire to safeguard communities, particularly families and everyday Americans. Support for organizations such as the Dutchess County Public Safety Department and the Miami Beach Canine Club underlines this commitment. Furthermore, the fight against bullying and PTSD—issues he has witnessed firsthand—is another battle he fervently champions.

In the end, Rustin’s journey with Ruby Farms transcends the realm of farming. It’s a narrative of transformation—from athletic fields to agricultural fields, artificial to organic, and individual passion to community impact. Underneath the rustle of leaves and the hum of tractors, Ruby Farms is cultivating a change that promises to reshape the future of American farming, one organic field at a time.

