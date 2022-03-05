Ruti Gomes: A Music Producer, Artist and Nutritionist

—

A multi-talented young woman, Ruti Gomes is making waves in Brazil through her energetic music and receiving a lot of praise from people all over the world. This young sensation has been trending in the fitness and music industry these days.

Who is Ruti Gomes?

Ruti Gomes is a Sinop, Brazil-based Rap/Hip-Hop artist and nutritionist who was born in Brazi on July 08th, 1989. She started enjoying music at a very young age, and that interest kept on boosting with her growing age. At the age of only 15, she started getting involved in electronic music, which further exposed her to Hip-Hop and Rap music. Alongside music, she took an interest in nutrition and fitness.

She continued his academic career in nutrition and fitness while keeping her love of electronic music alive in her life. While studying nutrition, she began treating her passion for music more seriously and decided to produce her own music.

However, before releasing music, she wanted to make sure to master her craft and give a masterpiece to the audience. Having a degree in fitness, she took inspiration from the gym and produced her debut songs about gym lovers and fitness. She has recently surprised the music injured with her new single that contains rhythmic music. Here are the names of the singles that she has released so far.

Dance Corporate Gym – Single

Villain At The Gym – Single

Fitness Gym – Single

Energetic Retro Gym – Single

Metal at the Academy – Single

You can listen to them on all popular music platforms like YouTune , Soundcloud , and Spotify . If you’re a gym lover and enjoy listening to energetic music, then you must give it a try. Her songs contain upbeat and rhythmic music that boost athletic performance, whether you’re lifting heavy weights or running on a treadmill.

Challenges of her Life

Success comes along with many challenges and risks. Ruti Gomes had a passion for music, nutrition, and fitness. Following multiple passions at the same time has not been easy for her. She took it as a challenge on herself and grew her career in all three fields over time. She completed her degree in nutrition. At the same time concentrated on producing music. While doing that, she also started giving fitness and health training and diet plans to people. She has a good amount of followers on her Instagram, where she posts all her regular life stuff related to fitness and music.

Future Plans of Ruti Gomes

Ruti Gomes is very dedicated to her passion for music. Her future plan is to produce more music and contribute to the music industry. She wants to connect with gym lovers and inspire them to reach their fitness goals through her music. Ruti Gomes is very active on her Instagram and Facebook, where she gives her daily life updates through stories and stunning social posts.

Final thoughts:

Ruti Gomes is an optimist and inspirational artist who wants to contribute positively to the world. She has been helping people in the making adopting a healthy lifestyle with her nutrition plans and advocating them through her energetic music. She believes a healthy diet and fitness are vital for good physical and mental well-being.

You possibly can observe Ruti Gomes on these social media channels to maintain a tab on his newest actions.

Website: http://rutigomesmusic.com/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/rutigomes/

