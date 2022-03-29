SaaS Marketing: How to Succeed in Online Sales

—

Companies and professionals working with SaaS marketing have a challenge on their hands and at the same time, they deal with a promising scenario. Selling an intangible product requires a well-structured strategy focused on the advantages and differentials that the service offers.

Marketing these tools also includes using some different than conventional strategies when selling a physical item. Do you work in this sector and want to launch your promotion with really effective SaaS marketing ? Read on and learn five tips to apply today!

5 tips to do SaaS marketing and succeed

1. It is essential to value the service

To recap, the acronym SaaS comes ‘software as a service’. That is, it is a program for online use, accessed through the computer and mobile devices (smartphones and tablets). Having a robust programming and server infrastructure to support the system is basic for anyone investing in this area.

But the main star is the service that the SaaS software performs and that helps in the work of the professionals who use it. When creating the marketing plan for your SaaS product, think of all attributes as a set. Service, operation and support are allies. Also, remember that customer satisfaction is critical to the success of your SaaS marketing efforts.

It is basically cloud-based software. Cloud-based software is like a bank. The bank provides systems, technology, and infrastructure for financial services. Every customer can save and use financial services via ATM or internet banking without having to manage the application. The service is open to many customers. Although using the same system, to be able to access certain customer data requires authorization. Thus the data and money of each customer will be safe. These principles generally indicate the characteristics of SaaS.

These characteristics will also define the benefits or advantages of using this service. What SaaS offers is security in the cloud. This is the most modern concept today. Many aspects of business today are controlled in cloud-based systems. Physical data storage has begun to be replaced.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. The free trial period is strategic

This is a SaaS marketing strategy that many companies use, but it is because it is really effective and helps to attract customers. A qualified lead who has signed up for a trial period is much more likely to convert into a paying customer than anyone else.

There are several ways to provide a preview of the use of SaaS software:

have a free lifetime version of the software;

offer full access to features for a limited time;

offer access to a free but limited version of the program.

The form of registration for the test may also vary;

test without registering bank details;

test by entering billing information.

A SaaS product has an aspect of freedom related to usage that is very large and you should never lose sight of this when promoting your acquisition and sales actions. SaaS marketing actions, including the free trial, must be related to the sales objective.

3. SaaS = fast sales cycle

Users who open a Google page looking for a solution to a problem want to solve it as quickly as possible. This is the case for SaaS software customers. Therefore, in SaaS marketing, the sales cycle is quite short. The customer researches, finds a solution, enters the site and subscribes to the trial period.

It is almost in the blink of an eye that this process happens, but to achieve this goal the website must be well structured, easy to navigate and highlight the main information on the page. These points are important, as the customer makes his decision without talking to anyone directly. So your website needs to be like the “voice” of a salesperson. Another aspect that reinforces the speed of the sales cycle is that the software itself is a product that is constantly being updated. So, create a dynamic buying funnel that will hook your ideal customer profile who knows and makes quick decisions.

4. Content is everything in SaaS marketing

Nobody makes quick decisions, as we mentioned above, if they are not convinced by good sales arguments. In this way, content created by a SaaS company needs to constantly reinforce the usefulness of the service within its context of use. Buffer, for example, is a social media management SaaS. In its blog, the company deals with questions about the daily life of this professional area and always uses the themes to reinforce and invite the user to test its service. Another successful example is Hubspot, a sales and inbound marketing software that produces rich content on digital marketing. Blog posts, e-books and surveys are used as hooks to sell the system and reinforce the desire for agility in routine, something that every marketer wants. Therefore, value this type of strategy in your SaaS marketing editorial plan, as it is the content and the way you work with it that will bring results. And the main thing: to value the service you offer and make it a reference in the market.

5. SaaS software must sell itself

For something that is not a tangible product it may seem difficult to embrace this idea, but with the above four aspects well assimilated, your SaaS service sells itself. The important thing is to keep capturing and nurturing leads active, valuing the service, highlighting news, new functions, etc.

For your SaaS marketing actions to be effective, remember these two principles:

keep service at an excellent level;

have an impeccable support structure.

If your company can deliver this level of excellence to the user, you will see your new customer acquisition rates increase.

Ready to evolve your SaaS marketing strategies?

Keep in mind that evolution is as much in the performance of your software as it is in your SaaS marketing strategies. Don’t miss the timing and keep all the team’s processes and tasks running, bringing more dynamism and agility to the routine. Good luck and have a great day!

—

This content is brought to you by Lea Jasper

iStockPhoto