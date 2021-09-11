Sam Reklaw and His Rise to Being an Icon for Followers Worldwide

—

I had the pleasure of meeting Sam during his last visit to Istanbul for an interview. The purpose of the interview was mostly regarding his latest project, a movie called ‘Shame’. However, I couldn’t help but discuss more about his past and his rise to fame in various fields he is involved in, and also about how he ended up working as an actor.

We had a memorable discussion regarding his life, aspirations, a mindset he follows, and wants others to follow. The following is an excerpt from our discussion.

I have noticed from your other interviews; whenever asked about your past, you refer to yourself as a ‘nobody’. Why?

I grew up in poverty. My mother being alone, barely managed to make ends meet. By the age of 10, I was left alone, being provided with a meager amount of money to survive. As I got older, I dropped out of high school and eventually found myself homeless. A homeless 15-year-old boy abandoned in the streets of Brighton. I just did my best to survive working dead-end jobs. My journey from there to becoming the man I am today was not an easy one.

Your inspiring journey has gathered you a large number of followers. Can you tell us more about the hardships you faced?

Well, as mentioned at a very young age, I was struggling to survive. Even serving in the military for a time. When I became somewhat self-sufficient, being involved in a few businesses, a few questionable decisions led me to prison. After serving my time and reforming myself, using everything I learned, I found success.

Tell us more about your success. What is the best part about it?

I kept on following my dreams despite the hardships. Found opportunities in fields I was naturally interested in and pursued them at all costs. I became a professional racing driver earning the title of Latam Champion in 2018. Racing is still my love. Driving and collecting supercars is one of my favourite hobbies, along with travelling. Apart from that, I made a name for myself in the business of real estate. Success in these two fields completely transformed my life. To answer your question about what the best part about all of this is, it isn’t money or the fame that comes with it. For me, it’s the freedom to do anything I want without being answerable to anyone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That’s truly inspiring. Kindly share more on what led you to be involved with the production of, and acting in the movie ‘Shame’.

I was an investor in this project since its inception and also worked as an associate producer. There was a need for an English actor, so one thing led to another, and I took the opportunity. It’s astonishing how intricate the process behind the scenes is, and I have a ton of respect for the people involved.

Lastly, what message do you have for youth out there, what can they learn from you?

I want them to know one thing for sure. That no matter how tough it may be, they must not give up. As long as they are clear on what to achieve and work towards it, then success isn’t far away from them. They must trust in themselves, after all, the only person they can always rely on is themselves.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock