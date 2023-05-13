Scammers Targeting DV Lottery Participants – Here’s How to Spot and Avoid Them

The Diversity Visa Lottery, or the Green Card Lottery, is an exciting opportunity for millions worldwide to achieve their American Dream. And its results announcement is crucial for those applying for the program. Unfortunately, scammers often use this time to prey on unsuspecting individuals. This article will cover some tips to avoid fraud during the Diversity Visa lottery results announcement.

Safety tip №1: Use official sources

One common scamming tactic used by scammers is phishing: a fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details, by disguising it as a trustworthy entity.

Scammers may create fake websites that look similar to the official website of the Diversity Visa program. They may use similar logos, colors, and layouts to deceive people into thinking they are on the official platform. These fake websites may contain forms asking for personal information, such as passport or Social Security numbers. By entering your personal information on these websites, scammers can use your information for identity theft or other fraudulent activities.

To avoid falling for phishing scams, always use the official website of the Diversity Visa program to check your results: the U.S. Department of State’s Electronic Diversity Visa (E-DV) website with a URL https://dvprogram.state.gov/. The official website should have a padlock symbol in the URL bar, indicating that it is secure.

Here you can find instructions on how to check your DV Lottery results manually.

It’s also important to note that U.S. official sites and URLs usually end in “.gov.” For example, the official platform for the U.S. government is https://www.usa.gov/, and the official website for the U.S. Department of State is https://www.state.gov/. By checking the URL and confirming it ends in “.gov,” you can ensure it’s not a fraud.

Safety tip №2: Don’t pay for results

Scammers often try to take advantage of individuals by asking for money in exchange for lottery results or claiming that a fee is required to process their application. However, it is noteworthy that the U.S. government and its agencies would never ask for payment in exchange for Diversity Visa lottery results.

Sending money via Western Union or other bank transfers is a common tactic manipulated by scammers to collect money from unsuspecting victims. These payment methods are often used because they are difficult to trace and offer scammers a way to receive money anonymously.

Safety tip №3: Beware of emails or phone calls

Be cautious of emails or phone calls claiming to be from the U.S. government or the Diversity Visa program. Scammers may use these methods to obtain personal information, such as passport numbers, Social Security numbers, or credit card information, or to ask for payment in exchange for lottery results.

Remember that the U.S. government will never contact you by phone or email regarding the Diversity Visa program, and it does not typically send official information or notifications via email. However, when an email is sent in rare cases, it will come from a U.S. government address, such as an email ending in “.gov” or “.state.gov”. The letter will also typically include official logos and a unique case number or other identifying information on your application.

However, as mentioned earlier, it is important to be cautious of any emails claiming to be from the U.S. government or the Diversity Visa program. Scammers may use similar logos and other official-looking details to trick individuals into providing personal information or payment. Always verify the email’s and the sender’s authenticity before responding or providing any information. You can contact the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs to verify if the email is legitimate. Protect your personal data.

Scammers may try to obtain your personal information, such as your name, birthdate, passport number, or Social Security number. Be cautious about giving out these details, especially if you are unsure who you speak with.

Safety tip №4: Be wary of promises

Scammers may promise to increase your chances of winning the lottery or offer special privileges in exchange for payment or personal information. However, these promises are often too good to be true and can be a ploy to scam unsuspecting individuals.

Remember that the Diversity Visa lottery is a random selection process; no one can guarantee a win or offer special privileges.

This article details how lottery winners are selected.

Be cautious of any promises made during the results announcement, and do not provide any personal information or payment in exchange for these promises.

Safety tip №5: Report suspicious activity

To report internet fraud, visit http://econsumer.gov, a website jointly operated by consumer protection agencies from 17 nations and hosted by the Federal Trade Commission. Another option is to visit the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) website run by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In unsolicited emails, complaints can be lodged by contacting the Department of Justice.

By following these tips, you can protect yourself from scammers during the Diversity Visa lottery results announcement.

