Smart Financial Moves for Business Owners

As the year ends, most business owners and entrepreneurs spend time reviewing the prior 12 months of operations. The goal is to find areas where things went well and where improvement might be needed. No two companies are exactly alike, so it’s important to consider several methods for boosting your organization’s financial health.

Fortunately, there are all kinds of strategies and techniques that have a high probability of making things better for next year’s bottom line. Besides working to establish or improve the company’s credit score, other options include upgrading fleet management systems, outsourcing core functions like tax preparation, covering the busy months with temp employees, and doing a thorough review of all insurance policies. Here are more details about the methods.

Establish Credit

Getting business credit is not as difficult as most owners fear and since you likely already know the most important things about what your credit score impacts the base knowledge is there. In fact, you can streamline the process by asking one or more of your regular vendors to grant you a small line of credit on their accounts. After that, it takes about six months for all the major bureaus to see the line on your report, which puts your company on the bureaus’ official radar.

In addition to asking for small lines from vendors, be sure to pay every bill on time or early, maintain an official bank account in the business’s name, and set up a CD or savings account as well. Never use your personal name when creating accounts. That way, all the credit bureaus will begin to recognize your company as an entity, which is the fastest track to establishing a credit score for the organization.

Use Fleet Management Software

For companies that rely on vehicles to get the job done, fleet management software is essential. But, it’s helpful to remember that software is constantly being updated, so the burden is on managers to make sure the entire fleet’s software programs, like telematics, route planning, and dash cams, are of the highest quality. For instance, GPS tracking with Samsara, as well as scheduling apps that track driver hours, are two of the key ways to boost fleet efficiency and make every route more profitable. To learn more, review a detailed, online guide, specifically written with fleet managers in mind, about dash cams with built-in GPS tracking.

Outsource Payroll, Tax Preparation, and HR

Don’t waste time and energy attempting to perform tasks for which you are not trained. Instead, do what many business owners do, and outsource common chores like tax prep, hiring, and payroll. Take time to make a detailed list of what to outsource, remembering to retain jobs related to your specialty as well as short-term, uncomplicated jobs that someone in your organization knows how to do.

Temps and Insurance

Bringing temp workers in for busy months might seem like a costly decision, but for most businesses, it makes more sense than hiring full-time staff members who will become redundant for the remainder of the year. Then, make a note to do twice-yearly insurance reviews with your carriers’ agents to be sure you’re getting the lowest rates and most appropriate coverage possible.

