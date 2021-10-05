Southeastern Grocers Champions Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity With Pride Festival Sponsorships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating its diverse communities and advocating for belonging and inclusion by sponsoring four Pride festivals throughout its home state of Florida.

As a people-first company dedicated to fostering a culture of belonging and inclusion, SEG is committed to elevating local organizations that share its passion for honoring differences and strengthening communities. The grocer’s sponsorship of River City Pride in Jacksonville, Miami Beach Pride, Come Out with Pride in Orlando and Pride on the River in Tampa will amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and support the organizations in their missions to empower authentic living, educate the broader society and eliminate long-standing barriers.

Elizabeth Thompson, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we wholeheartedly embrace our diverse associates, customers and communities and commit to cultivating an inclusive environment within our company and in the neighborhoods we serve. We proudly support our LGBTQ+ family by advocating for positive change to create a more equitable society and empowering everyone to be their true, authentic selves. When we stand together, love wins.”

In addition to being a supporter of Pride Month, SEG also observes National Coming Out Day and has celebrated the day with country music artist and LGBTQ+ activist Chely Wright. SEG annually observes and celebrates Black History Month, Juneteenth, Hispanic Heritage Month, Women’s History Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, MLK Day and Veterans Day. Many celebrations are led and organized by one of SEG’s seven associate resource groups which include: Women’s Development Network, Emerging Leaders, SEG Pride, Pa’lante, African Americans F.O.C.U.S., A.S.P.I.R.E (Asian & Pacific Islander associates) and Military Families.

SEG is a Gold Partner of the National Diversity Council for seven years, a proud member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, a supporter of the National Diversity Council CEO Antiracism Pledge and a supporter of LGBTQ Workplace Equality as a Corporate Equality Index participant. The grocer also recently received an Impact Award from Progressive Grocer for its dedication to diversity and inclusion, as well as a perfect rating on Glassdoor in the same category.

To help associates, customers and communities celebrate diversity, SEG has launched several initiatives to provide inspiration and opportunities for all community members to break barriers and push for equity. SEG also implemented programs to help associates in need and to support causes they are passionate about. SEG Cares, an associate-funded foundation, has supported more than 1,000 associates since its inception in 2013.

SEG’s people-first approach fosters a culture of belonging and inclusion that directly reflects the diverse communities it serves. A certified Great Place to Work, SEG is always looking for energetic and motivated individuals to join its team of dedicated associates who become family and care passionately for the communities where they live and work.

Those interested in joining the SEG family are encouraged to visit www.segrocers.com/careers or a local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store for more information.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

