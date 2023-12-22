Specializing in Sustainable Retirement Income: Harmer Wealth Management’s Paycheck Portfolio Approach

—

With uncertain inflation, volatile markets, and a game-changing pandemic in recent years, savvy investors now require more stability in their retirement investing. Chad Harmer , Chartered Investment Manager, Financial Planner, retirement specialist, and Fellow at the Canadian Securities Institute, advises people to use the innovative Paycheck Portfolio approach for retirement income planning.

“The beauty of these yield-generating or income-generating strategies is we don’t necessarily have to take anything away from the principal,” Harmer says. “These investments are creating an income or a month-to-month paycheck. So we’re not having to sell things when the markets may be down and missing out on opportunities. We call it a paycheck strategy because we’re essentially creating this month-to-month paycheck. So regardless of what’s happening with the markets, we are still achieving a regular income.”

This method differs significantly from the traditional grow-and-sell approach, focusing instead on generating a steady income stream from a portfolio’s returns, akin to receiving a regular paycheck. Harmer Wealth Management , a reputable financial planning and investment consultancy firm in Ontario, recommends this retirement investment strategy for dependability in times of unstable markets and other less secure investments.

Harmer Wealth Management’s Paycheck Portfolio approach provides clients with a sustainable, less stressful retirement income strategy, ensuring comfort, confidence, and understanding in their financial planning. This unique approach aligns with the firm’s commitment to integrated wealth solutions, offering a distinct advantage in today’s uncertain economic landscape.

Harmer says his certified Financial Advisors consider a diverse range of investments, with a particular focus on options strategies, dividend focused equities, and real estate & infrastructure investments, which are commonly found in paycheck or income-generating portfolios. Harmer emphasizes that the core of their strategy revolves around strategies that are tailor-made to suit the specific needs of each client’s portfolio.

“The beautiful part of all of these alternative investments is that they often generate a regular yield, whether it be dividends, rental income, or premiums from option strategies. We focus on the ones that produce an income for our clients who are retiring or who require certain distributions on a monthly basis.”

Chad Harmer explains that the correlation between the variability and fluctuations in the markets is not affecting this in any way. This type of investing sets up money in some regular flow for the clients.

“Utilizing these strategies, at least in part of their portfolio construction, allows us to create that consistent paycheck monthly,” Harmer says.

Harmer explains that the recent turbulent economic times have opened his eyes to the importance of stable investments for many upcoming retirees. He found that being a Financial Advisor is bigger than simply “going through the numbers,” as Chad put it.

“You have to have the analytical abilities, that’s obvious. But even more important, in the client-facing role as an advisor and retirement specialist, is being able to be there for your client emotionally,” Harmer says. “There’s a psychology called behavioral finance that comes into play. When the pandemic shut the world down and we saw a major drop in the markets, no one knew what was happening. Our responsibility is always to guide the clients and help them regain confidence.”

This deeper connection to the clients and their anxieties about their retirement income helps the certified financial planners zone in on what each client needs the most and then help them achieve it, Chad Harmer says.

“One of the things that we look at or try to relate with clients on is that emotional psychology picture. As long as we continue to get that regular ‘paycheck portfolio’ income, we’re happy with that.”

