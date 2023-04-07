Strategic Management: Benny Fernandez’s Keys to Success in Business

—

Benny Fernandez is a successful business executive with a rare, versatile, and strategic mindset. He has a history of driving accelerated commercial growth in the dental arena and is currently serving as a business executive for Envista Holdings Corporation, a global family of over 30 trusted dental brands. What sets him apart is his MBA degree from the University of Illinois Gies College of Business, specializing in entrepreneurship and strategic management, which helped shape his career trajectory.

Benny’s journey to success is a testament to his perseverance and hard work. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, he is the son of Cuban exiles/immigrants of Spanish ancestry. His early life was challenging, but he overcame the obstacles and went on to become a Miami Hurricane college football player and Miami Hurricanes college football coach. His experiences as a student-athlete taught him the importance of discipline, teamwork, and goal-setting, which he applies in his business career.

Benny’s MBA degree from the University of Illinois Gies College of Business has been instrumental in his success. His specialization in entrepreneurship and strategic management has given him a unique perspective and skill set that has helped him navigate the complex disruption in the dental industry. He learned how to develop and execute effective strategies that drive growth, innovation, and profitability. Benny’s education also equipped him with the tools to analyze market trends, identify opportunities, and make data-driven decisions that yield positive outcomes.

Currently, Benny is spearheading the product launch of Envista’s latest innovation, the Simply Iconic implant system . This launch has been planned and coordinated as a new product in the dental market to add tremendous value to surgical and digital workflows and is available for purchase in the United States. The Simply Iconic implant system is making a huge impact in the dental world for implantologists, periodontists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and high-placing general dentists. It is giving customers the chance to buy and treat their patients with a proven implant body, conical hex, and SimplePlatform™ implant system for optimal primary stability and aesthetics. It also helps dental clinics enhance and manage their prosthetic components efficiently.

Benny’s meteoric career trajectory can be attributed to his open-minded perspective and educational foundation. Having an MBA enabled him to develop essential business skills, build a network, enhance leadership capabilities, and sharpen his communication and strategic thinking skills, which ultimately gave him a significant advantage in accelerating his career. By leveraging his education and maintaining an open mindset that there is more than one strategy to achieve your goals, Benny is setting an example for future leaders in all industries.

He sees his future as a president of an operating company at Envista Holdings, leading change and influencing people inside the organization of all business functions, and continuing to add value to dentists worldwide to treat their patients. In addition, he sees himself leading a company one day when the time comes as its CEO. Yet life isn’t all business for this rising star, Benny also plans on continuing to be a great husband and father to his wife, Yaima, and his daughter, Bella Sophia.

Photo provided by Benny Fernandez.