Suparatana Bencharongkul and Her New Outlook on Thailand’s Agricultural Framework

Rakbankerd Technologies employ certain state-of-the-art technologies in collecting and analyzing data which, they hope, will go a long way in effectively revolutionizing the way the practice of Agriculture is carried out in Thailand.

Apart from this novel data science and analytic-oriented approach, Rakbankerd is also in the process of introducing technological advances such as sensors, communication networks, unmanned aviation systems, artificial intelligence, and robotics, into Thailand’s agricultural framework.

Who is behind Rakbankerd and its numerous wonderful achievements, you ask? The answer may just surprise you.

A Passionate Agriculturist, A Billionaire’s Daughter

Suparatana Bencharongkul is a passionate agriculturist and tech lover, who also happens to be the daughter of a billionaire with the same interests in both agriculture and technology.

Having grown up with this tenet lodged strictly in her mind, one can assume Suparatana went through all her formative phase with a simple goal in mind: make life better for the people in her home country, and do this with reverence for the earth in mind.

And what better way to improve lives and honor mother nature than through agriculture?

A child’s outlook on life is always influenced greatly by the environment where the child was raised, and the family who did the raising. To Suparatana, agriculture has always been more than an occupation. It was a way of life or simply put, it was life itself.

Tradition and Technology

Adaptation is perhaps one of the strongest traits of the human race. It is also impressive because it isn’t as guaranteed as some think it is. Most of the time it is a battle; the survival of the fittest. And those who are unwilling, or unable, to adapt, are always left behind in the cold deserts of irrelevance.

This is as true for humans, as it is for human endeavors and occupations. And Agriculture is no different.

No doubt agriculture has always been seen as a traditional form of survival. We have to cultivate the earth for our daily needs or we wouldn’t survive. Thanks to the technological advancement of recent age, we are now able to get more from the earth and make more effective use of it. But only if we take action.

The New Agricultural Movement

Suparatana recognizes the necessity of this movement, and thus decided to oversee a subsidiary of her father’s company, Rakbankerd, which has been responsible for a host of technological breakthroughs in Thai Agriculture, such as the ones mentioned at the beginning of this article.

Under her leadership, the company has successfully orientated a lot of regular Thai farmers and agriculturalists into a forward-thinking approach that understands and recognizes technology as a force for progress, rather than an unnecessary deviation from the norm.

The rate of adoption of Suparatana’s projects and initiatives is increasing at an impressive pace. More and more farmers are beginning to lock into this new way of doing things. For some, it is exciting, while for some it is scary. Either way, most are beginning to recognize that, exciting or scary, Suparatana’s ideas are, above all, necessary.

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo provided by Suparatana Bencharongkul.